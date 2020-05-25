<p>British Columbia author Michael Christie, whose book “Greenwood” is set in a future in which climate change has killed most of the earth’s old-growth forests, has won the Arthur Ellis Award for Best Novel.</p><p>“Rich with evocative descriptions of West Coast wilderness and anchored by a deep, visceral bond to the trees that sustain us all, ‘Greenwood’ is a literary page-turner that manages to be both nostalgic and modern, personal and political, intimately human and big-picture historical,” Star reviewer Tara Henley <a href="https://www.thestar.com/entertainment/books/2019/10/02/michael-christie-probes-climate-change-catastrophe-in-new-novel-greenwood.html">wrote</a> about the book, published by McClelland & Stewart, last October.</p><p>The prize is worth $1,000.</p><p>Toronto author Charlotte Gray won Best Nonfiction Book for “Murdered Midas: A Millionaire, His Gold Mine, and a Strange Death on an Island Paradise,” published by HarperCollins.</p><p>Best First Novel, with a $500 prize, went to Philip Elliott for “Nobody Move” (Into the Void Press).</p><p>The Best Juvenile or YA Book, also with a $500 prize, went to Tom Ryan for “Keep This to Yourself” (Albert Whitman & Company).</p><p>Other winners of the Canadian crime-writing awards include Wayne Arthurson for Best Novella for “The Red Chesterfield” (University of Calgary Press); Peter Sellers for Best Short Story for “Closing Doors” (Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine); and Andrée A. Michaud for Best French Book for “Tempêtes” (Éditions Québec Amériques).</p><p>The Unhanged Arthur Award for Best Unpublished Manuscript, with a $500 prize, was won by Liz Rachel Walker for “The Dieppe Letters.”</p><p>The 2020 Grand Master, an award presented every two years to a Canadian crime writer who has garnered both national and international attention, is Peter Robinson, author of the Inspector Banks novels.</p><p>The Arthur Ellis Awards, named for the pseudonym of Canada’s last hangman and with a trophy featuring a wooden figure in a noose, have been handed out since 1984.</p><p>See <a href="https://www.crimewriterscanada.com/awards/arthur-ellis-awards/current-contest/winners">crimewriterscanada.com</a> for more information.</p>