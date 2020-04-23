<p><strong>Today’s Star Rotation curated by: </strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/kbirung/?hl=en">Kevin Birung</a></p><p>Kevin Birung is a dancer living in Toronto who has taught at Rightfoot Studio as well as The Underground Dance Centre. He shares a playlist perfect to vibe to at home as well as words of support during this difficult time. </p><p>“When we mould our lives around goals we’ve created and it all gets put on an indefinite standstill, it can be a rattling time. A lot of us are going <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID</a> crazy coming to terms with the situation, but occasionally, pausing can be a beautiful thing. Sure we have time to tend to our personal to-do lists, but, even as we remain physically distant, there’s also opportunity to check in with our people. Whether it’s one special person, or a group of family and friends, connecting with them during this time is a priceless gesture of support. Music can connect us in a particular way. There’s something special about a song linked to a personal space that connects us to people and places in ways that words just can’t express. It’s no replacement, rather, a reminder of how things connect.”</p>