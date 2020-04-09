<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. My Dark Vanessa</strong>, Kate Elizabeth Russell, William Morrow (4)</p><p><strong>2. Where the Crawdads Sing</strong>, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s (24)</p><p><strong>3. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (11)</p><p><strong>4. The Wives</strong>, Tarryn Fisher, Graydon House (14)</p><p><strong>5. A Conspiracy of Bones</strong>, Kathy Reichs, Simon & Schuster (3)</p><p><strong>6. The Mirror and the Light</strong>, Hilary Mantel, HarperCollins Canada (4)</p><p><strong>7. The Forgotten Home Child</strong>, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster (5)</p><p><strong>8. The Glass Hotel</strong>, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada (2)</p><p><strong>9. Texas Outlaw</strong>, James Patterson, Little Brown (1)</p><p><strong>10. Darling Rose Gold</strong>, Stephanie Wrobel, Simon & Schuster (2)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (4)</p><p><strong>2. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (20)</p><p><strong>3. Educated</strong>, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (109)</p><p><strong>4. The Splendid and the Vile</strong>, Erik Larson, Crown (6)</p><p><strong>5. Hitler’s Stolen Children</strong>, Ingrid von Oelhafen, Tim Tate, Collins (5)</p><p><strong>6. Open Book</strong>, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street (9)<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>7. More Myself</strong>, Alicia Keys, Flatiron (1)</p><p><strong>8. Wine Girl</strong>, Victoria James, Ecco (3)</p><p><strong>9. A Daughter’s Choice</strong>, Margaret Ford, PAN (4)</p><p><strong>10: Kobe: Forever</strong>, The Los Angeles Daily News, Triumph (1)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Forgotten Home Child</strong>, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. The Glass Hotel</strong>, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>3. Woman on the Edge</strong>, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>4. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>5. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club</strong>, Megan Coles, House of Anansi</p><p><strong>6. Recipe for a Perfect Wife</strong>, Karma Brown, Viking</p><p><strong>7. Station Eleven</strong>, Emily St. John Mandel, Harper Perennial</p><p><strong>8. How a Woman Becomes a Lake</strong>, Marjorie Celona, Hamish Hamilton</p><p><strong>9. The Marrow Thieves</strong>, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat</p><p><strong>10. When We Were Vikings</strong>, Andrew David MacDonald, Scout</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. Talking to Strangers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown</p><p><strong>3. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada</p><p><strong>4. Still</strong>, Emma Hansen, Greystone</p><p><strong>5. Successful Aging</strong>, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>6. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Penguin</p><p><strong>7. Bush Runner</strong>, Mark Bourrie, Biblioasis</p><p><strong>8. Dead Mom Walking</strong>, Rachel Matlow, Viking</p><p><strong>9. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday</p><p><strong>10. They Said This Would Be Fun</strong>, Eternity Martis, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Scholastic Success with Grade 2</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>2. Fetch-22</strong>, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>3. Scholastic Success with Grade 1</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>4. Developing Readers Workbook</strong>, Lynn Maslen Kertell, Scholastic Paperbacks</p><p><strong>5. The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape</strong>!, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>6. Beginning Readers Workbook</strong>, Lynn Maslen Kertell, Scholastic Paperbacks</p><p><strong>7. Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!</strong>, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel</p><p><strong>8. Scholastic Success with Grade 3</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>9. Scholastic Success with Grade 4</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>10. 5-Minute Girl Power Stories</strong>, Disney Storybook Art Team, Disney</p><p><strong>BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE</strong></p><p><strong>1. Atomic Habits</strong>, James Clear, Avery</p><p><strong>2. Beat the Bank</strong>, Larry Bates, Audey</p><p><strong>3. The Intelligent Investor</strong> <strong>(Revised Ed.)</strong>, Benjamin Graham, Harper Business</p><p><strong>4. Rich Dad Poor Dad</strong>, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata </p><p><strong>5. Principles</strong>, Ray Dalio, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>6. Start With Why</strong>, Simon Sinek, Portfolio</p><p><strong>7. Outliers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books</p><p><strong>8. The Black Swan: 2nd Ed.</strong>, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House Trade</p><p><strong>9. The Ride of a Lifetime</strong>, Robert Iger, Random House</p><p><strong>10. Leadership Strategy and Tactics</strong>, Jocko Willink, St. Martin’s</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>