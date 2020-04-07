<p>In The Kit's What’s Cooking series, Canadians in the food world share their favourite at-home recipes: the easy, delicious — even occasionally healthy! — meals that they go back to again and again. On today’s menu: Amy Rosen’s recipe for PB&J Bread Pudding.</p><p><strong>Meet the chef</strong></p><p>Amy Rosen is a renowned food and travel writer, cookbook author (most recently, of <a href="https://fave.co/39KEAid">Kosher Style</a>), and owner of Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns. She chose today’s glorious PB&J Bread Pudding recipe — a family cottage brunch go-to — because, as she says, “It appeals to everyone, from the six-year-old to the 80-year-old. It’s like your favourite sandwich in warm, spoonable form. And, if you’re a newbie, I promise you cannot screw this up.”</p><p><strong>PB&J Bread Pudding Recipe</strong></p><p>Serves 6</p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><p>2 large eggs</p><p>½ cup (100g) sugar</p><p>¼ cup (60 mL) butter, melted</p><p>1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla</p><p>2 cups (500mL) milk</p><p>1 small stale baguette or ½ large crusty sourdough, cubed, 3-4 cups</p><p>½ cup (125 mL) smooth peanut butter</p><p>½ cup (125 mL) raspberry jam</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>1. Preheat oven to 350F. Butter a 20-by-20-cm (or eight-by-eight-inch) baking dish. A similar-sized dish is fine.</p><p>2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla. Then whisk in the milk.</p><p>3. Stir in the bread cubes and combine them well so that the bread soaks through.</p><p>4. Pour the mixture into the buttered baking dish. Drop large spoonfuls of peanut butter and jam over top.</p><p>5. Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until puffed, browned and bubbling. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve warm.</p><p><strong>Amy’s Kitchen Essentials</strong></p><p><strong>What are your three essential pantry ingredients?</strong></p><p>“Eggs, chocolate and milk. Eggs because they’re so versatile and have an unusually long expiration date. Some mornings you feel an omelette, other times you need a quick snack (hello 7-minute jammy egg), other days you want an egg salad sandwich, or need to make cookies. Chocolate because, to me, a day without chocolate is a day without sunshine. And lastly, milk because I’m not happy without my morning latte.” </p><p><strong>What’s your favourite cookbook?</strong></p><p>“I took a lot of inspiration from Norene Gilletz’s (circa-’68) cookbook Second Helpings, Please! for my latest cookbook. It’s a spiral-bound sisterhood synagogue compilation that can be found in just about every Jewish household in North America. A culinary touchstone for the Jewish diaspora.”</p><p><strong>What kitchen tool can you not live without?</strong></p><p>“I’ve had it for years and use it just about every day: my simple weathered wooden spoon.”</p><p><strong>What’s your favourite cooking show?</strong></p><p>“Lately I’ve been enjoying Canadian productions such as Wall of Chefs and Top Chef Canada because they’re more feel-good than their American counterparts, and I love seeing chefs I know on TV.”</p><p><strong>What’s your best at-home cooking advice?</strong></p><p>“Fancier isn’t necessarily better. When I make matzo ball soup and brisket you’d think I had just won the Bocuse d’Or culinary competition.”</p><p><em>This article contains affiliate links, which means The Kit may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. All our journalism is independent and is in no way influenced by advertising. By clicking on an affiliate link, you accept that third-party cookies will be set. </em><a href="https://thekit.ca/style/shopping/the-kit-affiliate-revenue-policy/">More information</a><em>.</em></p>