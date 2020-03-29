<p>Beans and Rice Bowl with Chicken, Plantains and Pikliz </p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p>Pikliz</p><p><strong>2 cups (170 g)</strong> green cabbage, thinly sliced on a mandolin</p><p><strong>2</strong> green onions, cut into a fine julienne</p><p><strong>1</strong> carrot, cut into a fine julienne</p><p><strong>1</strong> red bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips </p><p><strong>1</strong> small Scotch Bonnet chili pepper, seeded and finely chopped</p><p><strong>3 tbsp (45 mL)</strong> white vinegar</p><p><strong>½ tsp </strong>salt </p><p>Creole Rice</p><p><strong>1</strong> small onion, finely chopped</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 mL)</strong> vegetable oil</p><p><strong>1 can (14 oz./398 mL)</strong> red kidney beans, rinsed and drained</p><p><strong>2 cups (500 mL)</strong> chicken broth</p><p><strong>1 cup (250 mL) (210 g)</strong> long grain white rice, rinsed and drained </p><p><strong>1</strong> pinch ground cloves </p><p><strong>1</strong> thyme sprig</p><p>Lime Mayonnaise </p><p><strong>¼ cup (60 mL) </strong>mayonnaise</p><p><strong>2 tsp (10 mL)</strong> lime juice</p><p>Bowl</p><p><strong>2</strong> ripe plantains, cut diagonally into slices ½ inch (1 cm.) thick (see note)</p><p><strong>3 tbsp (45 mL)</strong> vegetable oil </p><p><strong>1 lb. (450 g)</strong> chicken cutlets </p><p><strong>1 tsp</strong> sweet paprika </p><p><strong>½ cup (15 g)</strong> cilantro leaves </p><p>Lime wedges, for serving</p><p>Pikliz</p><p>In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Let marinate while you prepare the next steps.</p><p>Creole Rice</p><p>In a pot over medium heat, soften the onion in the oil. Add the beans and cook for 1 minute while stirring. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Add the rice, cloves and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork. Remove the sprig of thyme. Remove from the heat, cover and let sit.</p><p>Lime Mayonnaise </p><p>In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.</p><p>Bowl</p><p>Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the plantains on both sides in 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate lined with paper towel.</p><p>Sprinkle the chicken cutlets with the paprika. Season with salt and pepper. In the same skillet over high heat, brown the chicken for 2 minutes on each side in the remaining oil. On a work surface, thinly slice the chicken.</p><p>Assembly</p><p>Divide the rice among four bowls. Top with the pikliz, plantains, chicken, cilantro and lime mayonnaise. Serve with lime wedges.</p><p>NOTE: You can replace the plantains with regular bananas that are still slightly green.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>