<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (9)</p><p><strong>2. My Dark Vanessa</strong>, Kate Elizabeth Russell, William Morrow (2)</p><p><strong>3. Where the Crawdads Sing</strong>, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s (22)</p><p><strong>4. A Conspiracy of Bones</strong>, Kathy Reichs, Simon & Schuster (1)</p><p><strong>5. The Mirror and the Light</strong>, Hilary Mantel, HarperCollins Canada (2)</p><p><strong>6. The Wives</strong>, Tarryn Fisher, Graydon House (12)</p><p><strong>7. The Boy from the Woods</strong>, Harlan Coben, Grand Central (1)</p><p><strong>8. The Forgotten Home Child</strong>, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster (3)</p><p><strong>9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz</strong>, Heather Morris, Harper (55)</p><p><strong>10. Woman on the Edge</strong>, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster (10)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (18)</p><p><strong>2. Educated</strong>, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (107)</p><p><strong>3. The Splendid and the Vile</strong>, Erik Larson, Crown (4)</p><p><strong>4. Open Book</strong>, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street (7)<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>5. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (2)</p><p><strong>6. Hitler’s Stolen Children</strong>, Ingrid von Oelhafen, Tim Tate, Collins (3)</p><p><strong>7. Talking to Strangers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown (26)</p><p><strong>8. A Daughter’s Choice</strong>, Margaret Ford, PAN (2)</p><p><strong>9. The Odd Is Out: the First Sequel</strong>, James Rallison, TarcherPerigee (1)<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>10. Wine Girl</strong>, Victoria James, Ecco (3)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Forgotten Home Child</strong>, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>3. Woman on the Edge</strong>, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>4. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club</strong>, Megan Coles, House of Anansi</p><p><strong>5. Recipe for a Perfect Wife</strong>, Karma Brown, Viking</p><p><strong>6. The Glass Hotel</strong>, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>7. Son of a Trickster</strong>, Eden Robinson, Vintage Canada</p><p><strong>8. When We Were Vikings</strong>, Andrew David MacDonald, Scout</p><p><strong>9. Station Eleven</strong>, Emily St. John Mandel, Harper Perennial</p><p><strong>10. The Testaments</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. Talking to Strangers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown</p><p><strong>3. Successful Aging</strong>, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>4. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada</p><p><strong>5. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Penguin</p><p><strong>6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act</strong>, Bob Joseph, Indigenous</p><p><strong>7. Outliers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay</p><p><strong>8. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>9. A House in the Sky</strong>, Amada Lindhout, Sara Corbett, Scribner</p><p><strong>10. The Billionaire Murders</strong>, Kevin Donovan, Viking</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Scholastic Success with Grade 1</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>2. Scholastic Success with Grade 2</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>3. Fetch-22</strong>, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>4. Chain of Gold</strong>, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry</p><p><strong>5. Scholastic Success with Grade 3</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>6. Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!</strong>, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel</p><p><strong>7. Scholastic Success with Grade 4</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>8. Where’s Waldo? The Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges</strong>, Martin Handford, Candlewick</p><p><strong>9. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>10. The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape</strong>!, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>COOKING</strong></p><p><strong>1. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts</strong>, Jillian Harris, Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>2. The Oh She Glows Cookbook</strong>, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>3. Ultimate Veg</strong>, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>4. Nothing Fancy</strong>, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter</p><p><strong>5. Flour Water Salt Yeast</strong>, Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press</p><p><strong>6. Gather at Home</strong>, Monika Hibbs, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>7. Oh She Glows Every Day</strong>, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>8. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple</strong>, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter</p><p><strong>9. Yum and Yummer</strong>, Greta Podleski, One Spoon Media</p><p><strong>10. Salt, Fat, Acid</strong>, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton, Simon & Schuster</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>