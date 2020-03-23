<p>Pasta Frittata Pizza</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p><strong>5</strong> eggs</p><p><strong>½ cup (50 g)</strong> mozzarella cheese, grated</p><p><strong>½ cup (35 g)</strong> Parmesan cheese, freshly grated </p><p><strong>3 cups (750 ml)</strong> leftover cooked pasta of your choice</p><p><strong>2 tbsp </strong>butter</p><p><strong>6</strong> cherry tomatoes, halved </p><p><strong>6</strong> mini bocconcini, halved </p><p>Basil leaves, to taste </p><p>With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).</p><p>In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add both cheeses. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Add the pasta and mix well.</p><p>In a large ovenproof non-stick skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Pour in the egg and pasta mixture. Cook, while stirring, until the bottom and sides of the mixture start to set, about 3 minutes. Top with the tomatoes and cook 2 more minutes. Cover the surface with the bocconcini. </p><p>Transfer to the oven and bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the frittata is completely set. With a spatula, unmould the frittata onto a serving dish. Sprinkle with the basil leaves and cut into wedges.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>