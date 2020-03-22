<p>Burrito Bowl</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p>Rice</p><p><strong>2 cups (500 mL)</strong> water</p><p><strong>1/2 tsp </strong>salt </p><p><strong>1 cup (250 mL) (200 g)</strong> long grain parboiled rice </p><p>Meat</p><p><strong>3/4 lb. (340 g)</strong> lean ground beef</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 mL)</strong> vegetable oil</p><p><strong>2 tsp </strong>chili powder </p><p><strong>1 tsp </strong>onion salt </p><p><strong>3 tbsp (45 mL)</strong> chili sauce</p><p>Corn Salad</p><p><strong>1 can (7 oz./199 mL) </strong>corn kernels, drained</p><p><strong>1</strong> tomato, diced</p><p><strong>1/2 cup (90 g)</strong> canned black beans, rinsed and drained</p><p><strong>1/4 cup (10 g)</strong> cilantro leaves</p><p>Toppings</p><p><strong>1 cup (250 mL) (100 g)</strong> sharp orange cheddar cheese, grated </p><p><strong>1</strong> large ripe avocado, halved and pitted </p><p>Sour cream, to taste </p><p>Lime wedges, to taste</p><p>Rice</p><p>In a pot, bring the water and salt to a boil. Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 18 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork.</p><p>Meat</p><p>Meanwhile, in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook the meat in the oil along with the spices for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden, breaking the meat up with a wooden spoon. Add the chili sauce and cook for 30 seconds while stirring. Keep warm.</p><p>Corn Salad</p><p>In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.</p><p>Divide the rice, meat, and corn salad among four bowls. Garnish with the cheese, a piece of avocado (peel before serving) and a spoonful of sour cream. Drizzle with lime juice.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>