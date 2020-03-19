<p>Maple and Nut Palmier Cookies</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p><strong>3/4 cup (120 g)</strong> fine maple sugar</p><p><strong>400 g</strong> store-bought puff pastry, thawed </p><p><strong>1/2 cup (50 g)</strong> roasted pecans, chopped</p><p>Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. </p><p>On a work surface, sprinkle half of the maple sugar. Roll out the dough on the sugar (the same way you would use flour) into a 20 x 10-inch (50 x 25 cm.) rectangle. Spread the remaining sugar over the dough. Sprinkle with the pecans, lightly pressing them down. Fold the two shorter sides of the dough inward, 1 inch (2.5 cm.) at a time, then close one side on top of the other. Place on a baking sheet and freeze for 40 minutes or until the dough is semifrozen. </p><p>With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).</p><p>Cut the pastry into slices ¼ inch (½ cm.) thick and place on the baking sheets. Bake one sheet at a time for 18 minutes or until the cookies are golden and crispy. Let cool completely. </p><p>Store in an airtight container. </p><p>NOTES: If the puff pastry comes in two pieces, simply stick them together with a little water before rolling out. Recipe freezes well.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>