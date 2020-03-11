<p>Baked Almond-Crusted Chicken with Carrot Purée</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p>Chicken</p><p><strong>½ cup (65 g)</strong> ground almonds</p><p><strong>½ cup (40 g) </strong>Panko bread crumbs</p><p><strong>4 tsp </strong>chili powder</p><p><strong>1 tbsp </strong>onion powder </p><p><strong>½ tsp</strong> celery salt </p><p><strong>2</strong> eggs</p><p><strong>4</strong> bone-in whole chicken legs with skin </p><p>Purée </p><p><strong>4 cups (520 g)</strong> carrots, peeled and cut into rounds </p><p><strong>2</strong> potatoes, peeled and cubed</p><p><strong>3 tbsp</strong> butter </p><p>Sauce (optional)</p><p><strong>½ cup (125 mL)</strong> mayonnaise </p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 mL) </strong>apricot jam</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 mL)</strong> whole-grain mustard</p><p>Chicken</p><p>With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.</p><p>In a large bowl, combine the ground almonds, Panko and spices. Generously season with salt and pepper. In a shallow dish, lightly beat the eggs.</p><p>Working one at a time, dip the chicken into the beaten eggs, letting some of the excess drip off. Then press into the breadcrumb mixture and coat well. Place on the baking sheet.</p><p>Bake for 1 hour or until a thermometer inserted in the thigh, without touching bone, reads 180°F (82°C).</p><p>Purée </p><p>Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook the carrots and potatoes for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain.</p><p>In a food processor, purée the vegetables with the butter until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.</p><p>Sauce </p><p>In a small bowl, combine all of the ingredients.</p><p>Serve the chicken and carrot purée with the mayonnaise sauce and green beans, if desired.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>