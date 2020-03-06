<p>Risotto-Stuffed Bell Peppers</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p><strong>4</strong> medium bell peppers of various colours</p><p><strong>1 tbsp (15 mL) </strong>olive oil</p><p><strong>1 cup (250 mL) (250 mL) </strong>leftover risotto</p><p><strong>1 cup (250 mL) (170 g) </strong>diced cooked chicken or crumbled white tuna</p><p><strong>½ cup (75 g) </strong>frozen green peas, thawed</p><p><strong>½ cup (50 g) </strong>mozzarella cheese, grated</p><p>With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).</p><p>Cut off the top of the peppers and remove the seeds. Set the tops of the peppers aside. If needed, cut a thin slice off the base of the peppers so they stand upright. Place the peppers in an 8-inch (20 cm) square baking dish. Brush the outside of the peppers with the olive oil. </p><p>In a bowl, combine the risotto, chicken, peas and cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the stuffing into the pepper cavities. Close the peppers with their tops.</p><p>Bake for 40 minutes or until the peppers are nicely roasted and the stuffing is warmed through.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>