<p>Banana Muffins with Chocolate-Peanut Frosting</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p>Muffins</p><p><strong>2 cups (300 g)</strong> unbleached all-purpose flour</p><p><strong>3/4 cup (160 g)</strong> brown sugar</p><p><strong>1 tsp</strong> baking powder</p><p><strong>1/2 tsp </strong>baking soda</p><p><strong>3</strong> ripe bananas </p><p><strong>1 tbsp (15 ml)</strong> lemon juice</p><p><strong>1/2 cup (125 ml)</strong> milk</p><p><strong>1/2 cup (125 ml)</strong> canola oil</p><p><strong>2</strong> eggs</p><p>Chocolate Peanut-Frosting </p><p><strong>1/2 cup (125 ml)</strong> peanut butter</p><p><strong>2 oz (55 g)</strong> dark chocolate, melted</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml) </strong>35% cream</p><p>Roasted unsalted peanuts, crushed or banana slices, for garnish</p><p>Muffins</p><p>With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. </p><p>In a bowl, combine the dry ingredients. </p><p>In another bowl, mash the bananas and lemon juice with a fork. Add the milk, oil, and eggs. Mix well. Add to the dry ingredients and stir gently with a spatula until the dry ingredients are just moistened. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups.</p><p>Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Let cool. Unmould and cool completely on a wire rack. </p><p>Chocolate Peanut-Frosting </p><p>In a bowl, combine the peanut butter and chocolate with a spatula. Stir in the cream. </p><p>Frost the cooled muffins. Sprinkle with peanuts or garnish with a banana slice. </p><p>NOTE: You can replace the chocolate-peanut frosting with whipped peanut butter. For best results, the peanut butter should be at room temperature before using.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://www.ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>