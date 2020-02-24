<p>Fish soup with tomato and fennel</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p><strong>1</strong> fennel bulb, thinly sliced, fronds reserved for serving</p><p><strong>1</strong> onion, thinly sliced</p><p><strong>2</strong> garlic cloves, thinly sliced</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml)</strong> olive oil </p><p><strong>¼ cup (60 ml)</strong> white wine or pastis</p><p><strong>3 cups (750 ml)</strong> vegetable or chicken broth </p><p><strong>1 can (19 oz/540 ml)</strong> diced tomatoes </p><p><strong>3 tbsp (45 ml)</strong> tomato paste</p><p><strong>½ tsp</strong> ground fennel seeds</p><p><strong>¼ tsp</strong> red pepper flakes (optional) </p><p><strong>¾ lb (340 g)</strong> skinless, thick, white fish fillets (such as cod, monkfish, haddock), cut into large cubes</p><p><strong>1 can (14 oz/398 ml)</strong> white beans, rinsed and drained</p><p>Lemon wedges, for serving</p><p>Sliced country bread, for serving </p><p>In a large pot over medium heat, soften the fennel, onion, and garlic in the oil for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze with the wine and let reduce until almost dry.</p><p>Add the broth, tomatoes, tomato paste, fennel seeds, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil. Simmer over medium-low heat for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the broth is slightly thickened.</p><p>Season the fish with salt and pepper. Add to the broth along with the white beans. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the fish breaks apart with a fork.</p><p>Serve the soup in bowls. Garnish with the fennel fronds. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Serve with slices of country bread (toasted or not).</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>