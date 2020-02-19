<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (4)*</p><p><strong>2. The Wives</strong>, Tarryn Fisher, Graydon House (7)</p><p><strong>3. The Family Upstairs</strong>, Lisa Jewell, Atria (13)</p><p><strong>4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz</strong>, Heather Morris, Harper (52)</p><p><strong>5. Where the Crawdads Sing</strong>, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s (17)</p><p><strong>6. The River Murders</strong>, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central (6)</p><p><strong>7. Golden in Death</strong>, J.D. Robb, St. Martin’s (2)</p><p><strong>8. The Girls with No Names</strong>, Serena Burdick, Harlequin (6)</p><p><strong>9. Recipe for a Perfect Wife</strong>, Karma Brown, Penguin (4)</p><p><strong>10. Woman on the Edge</strong>, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster (8)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Open Book</strong>, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street (2)<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>2. Educated</strong>, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (102)</p><p><strong>3. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (11)</p><p><strong>4. Talking to Strangers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown (21)</p><p><strong>5. The Body</strong>, Bill Bryson, Doubleday Canada (16)</p><p><strong>6. Successful Aging</strong>, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane (5)</p><p><strong>7. Strange Planet</strong>, Nathan W. Pyle, William Morrow (7)</p><p><strong>8. Becoming</strong>, Michelle Obama, Crown (58)</p><p><strong>9. A Very Stable Genius</strong>, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin (3)</p><p><strong>10. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada (1)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Recipe for a Perfect Wife</strong>, Karma Brown, Viking</p><p><strong>2. Woman on the Edge</strong>, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>3. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>4. The Testaments</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>5. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club</strong>, Megan Coles, House of Anansi</p><p><strong>6. Alone in the Wild</strong>, Kelley Armstrong, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>7. Son of a Trickster</strong>, Eden Robinson, Vintage Canada</p><p><strong>8. Hunting for a Highlander</strong>, Lynsay Sands, Avon</p><p><strong>9. Alone in the Wild (hardcover)</strong>, Kelley Armstrong, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>10. When We Were Vikings</strong>, Andrew David MacDonald, Scout</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. Talking to Strangers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown</p><p><strong>3. Successful Aging</strong>, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>4. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>5. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada</p><p><strong>6. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Penguin</p><p><strong>7. Beyond the Trees</strong>, Adam Shoalts, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>8. Find Your Pleasure</strong>, Cynthia Loyst, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>9. Truth Be Told</strong>, Beverley McLachlin, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>10. An Earthling’s Guide to Outer Space</strong>, Bob McDonald, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Dog Man: Fetch-22</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>2. Karen’s Witch</strong>, Ann M. Martin, Kate Farina, Graphix</p><p><strong>3. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>4. Love from the Crayons</strong>, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers, Penguin Workshop</p><p><strong>5. For Whom the Ball Rolls</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>6. Love You Forever</strong>, Robert Munsch, Sheila McGraw, Firefly</p><p><strong>7. The Terrifying Return of Tippy Tinkletrousers</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>8. Guts</strong>, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix</p><p><strong>9. The Baddest Day Ever</strong>, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks</p><p><strong>10. Where’s Waldo Now?</strong>, Martin Handford, Candlewick</p><p><strong>COOKING</strong></p><p><strong>1. Ultimate Veg</strong>, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>2. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts</strong>, Jillian Harris, Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>3. The Oh She Glows Cookbook</strong>, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>4. The Keto Diet</strong>, Leanne Vogel, Victory Belt</p><p><strong>5. Yum and Yummer</strong>, Greta Podleski, One Spoon Media</p><p><strong>6. The Joyous Cookbook</strong>, Joy McCarthy, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>7. Vegan Yack Attack’s Guide to Plant-Based Meal Prep</strong>, Jackie Sobon, Fair Winds</p><p><strong>8. Cook Once, Eat All Week</strong>, Cassy Joy Garcia, Victory Belt</p><p><strong>9. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple</strong>, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter</p><p><strong>10. Joy of Cooking</strong>, Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Beker, Megan Scott</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>