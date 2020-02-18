<p>Raclette Cheddar and Chorizo Omelette</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p><strong>4</strong> eggs</p><p><strong>1/3 cup (60 g)</strong> chorizo sausage, cut into small dice </p><p><strong>1/2 cup (50 g)</strong> cheddar, finely grated </p><p><strong>1/2 cup (125 ml)</strong> milk</p><p><strong>2 tbsp</strong> chives, finely chopped </p><p>Softened butter, for cooking</p><p>Set the temperature control of the raclette grill to medium. With a pastry brush, generously butter the raclette cooking pans.</p><p>In a bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.</p><p>Fill each raclette cooking pan three-quarters of the way up with the egg mixture.</p><p>Cook under the heating element until the omelettes are set and slightly puffed up, about 5 minutes.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on <a href="https://ricardocuisine.com/">ricardocuisine.com</a>.</span></p>