<p>Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils</p><p><strong>12 </strong>skinless chicken drumsticks</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml)</strong> olive oil</p><p><strong>1 </strong>onion, chopped</p><p><strong>2</strong> garlic cloves, chopped</p><p><strong>1/2 cup (125 ml)</strong> white wine</p><p><strong>2 cups (300 g)</strong> butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed </p><p><strong>1 can (14 oz/398 ml) </strong>diced tomatoes</p><p><strong>1 cup (250 ml)</strong> chicken broth</p><p><strong>1/4 cup (55 g)</strong> dried Puy lentils</p><p><strong>2 tbsp</strong> parsley, finely chopped </p><p>With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).</p><p> In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown half of the drumsticks at a time in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.</p><p>In same Dutch oven over medium heat, soften onion for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute. Deglaze with wine and let reduce by half. Add chicken, squash, tomatoes, broth and lentils. Bring to a boil. Cover. Transfer to oven. Cook for 1 hour or until meat comes away from the bones.</p><p>Sprinkle with parsley. Serve chicken with bread, pasta or rice, if desired.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com</span></p>