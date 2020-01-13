<p>Cream of corn soup with barbecue tofu</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/></p><p>pastille végé</p><p><strong>1</strong> onion, chopped</p><p><strong>2</strong> garlic cloves, chopped</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml)</strong> olive oil</p><p><strong>4 cups (1 litre)</strong> vegetable broth </p><p><strong>4 cups (1 litre)</strong> milk</p><p><strong>1</strong> large potato, peeled and cubed</p><p><strong>5 cups (750 g)</strong> frozen corn, thawed</p><p><strong>1 1/2 lb (675 g)</strong> firm tofu, patted dry and diced</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml)</strong> homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce </p><p><strong>1/2 tsp </strong>chili powder</p><p><strong>1</strong> avocado, diced</p><p>Cilantro leaves, to taste</p><p>In a large pot over high heat, soften the onion and garlic in half of the oil. Add the broth, milk and potato. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. Add 4 cups (600 g) of the corn and half of the tofu. Cook for another 10 minutes or until the potato is tender.</p><p>In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain through a sieve. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.</p><p>Meanwhile, in a non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the remaining tofu in the remaining oil. Add the barbecue sauce and chili powder. Cook until the tofu is glazed in the sauce.</p><p>Divide the soup among four bowls. Top with the barbecue tofu, avocado and remaining corn. Garnish with cilantro leaves.</p><p>Makes 4 servings.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com</span></p>