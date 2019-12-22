<p>Sausage and green pea cavatelli </p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/></p><p><strong>2</strong> celery stalks, diced</p><p><strong>2</strong> carrots, diced</p><p><strong>2</strong> garlic cloves, chopped</p><p><strong>1</strong> medium leek, diced</p><p><strong>3 tbsp (45 ml)</strong> olive oil</p><p><strong>2</strong> Italian sausages, casings removed</p><p><strong>2 tbsp </strong>unbleached all-purpose flour</p><p><strong>8 cups (2 litres)</strong> chicken broth</p><p><strong>3/4 lb (340 g)</strong> cavatelli (or other short pasta) </p><p><strong>1 cup (150 g)</strong> frozen peas, thawed</p><p><strong>1 cup (70 g)</strong> Parmesan cheese, freshly grated</p><p>In a pot over medium-high heat, soften the celery, carrots, garlic and leek in the oil. Add the sausage meat and cook for 5 minutes, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle with the flour and toss well to coat the vegetables and meat. Add the broth. Bring to a boil while stirring constantly. Simmer to reduce the sauce for 30 minutes over medium-high heat, or until the sauce thickens. Set aside 2 cups (500 ml) of the sauce.</p><p>Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and lightly oil.</p><p>Add the pasta, peas and 3/4 cup (55 g) of the Parmesan to the pot of sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the pasta has soaked up the cooking juices. Serve the pasta in bowls. Top with the reserved sauce and remaining Parmesan.</p><p><strong>Note:</strong> The cavatelli should be bathing in the cooking juices. This dish is eaten like a soup or stew. Because the pasta tends to absorb everything, we recommend setting aside a portion of the sauce to be added just before serving.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com</span></p>