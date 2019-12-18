<p>Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/></p><p><strong>Skewers</strong></p><p><strong>1 tsp </strong>fresh rosemary, finely chopped</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml)</strong> olive oil</p><p><strong>18</strong> cocktail bocconcini </p><p><strong>1 1/2 tsp </strong>lemon zest, finely grated</p><p><strong>1 tsp (5 ml)</strong> lemon juice</p><p><strong>18</strong> seedless red grapes</p><p><strong>2</strong> red endives, cut into pieces</p><p><strong>Garnish</strong></p><p><strong>4</strong> bunches fresh rosemary</p><p><strong>1</strong> bunch fresh sage</p><p>Fleur de sel, to taste</p><p><strong>Skewers</strong></p><p>In a small pot over medium heat, soften the rosemary in the oil for 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Add the bocconcini, lemon zest and juice. Season with salt. Let marinate for 15 minutes.</p><p>Thread one bocconcini, one grape and a few endive pieces onto each toothpick or small skewer. Set the marinade aside.</p><p><strong>Garnish</strong> </p><p>In a serving dish, arrange the rosemary and sage in the shape of a wreath. Top with the skewers. Drizzle with the reserved marinade and sprinkle with the fleur de sel.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com</span></p>