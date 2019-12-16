<p>Chicken Liver and Hazelnut Pâté</p><p><span class="ricardo_tested"/> </p><p><strong>1/2 lb (225 g)</strong> chicken livers, trimmed</p><p><strong>1</strong> shallot, chopped</p><p><strong>1/2 cup (115 g) </strong>cold butter, cut into cubes</p><p><strong>1 tbsp (15 ml)</strong> cognac</p><p><strong>1</strong> egg</p><p><strong>2 tbsp (30 ml)</strong> hazelnut oil</p><p><strong>1 tsp</strong> sugar</p><p><strong>2 tbsp</strong> roasted hazelnuts, chopped (optional)</p><p>In a non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the chicken livers and shallot in 2 tbsp of the butter until the livers are cooked but still pink at the centre. Deglaze with the cognac and remove from the heat.</p><p>In a food processor, purée the liver mixture with the egg. Add the remaining butter, the hazelnut oil and sugar. Mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper. Pass through a sieve.</p><p>Spoon into two ramekins and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 3 hours or until the pâté is completely chilled. Sprinkle with nuts, if desired. Serve with a plate of cold cuts and baguette bread.</p><p>Makes 1 1/2 cups (375 ml), approximately. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:thestar@ricardocuisine.com">thestar@ricardocuisine.com</a> or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com</span></p>