<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Return</strong>, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central (2)*</p><p><strong>2. Anxious People</strong>, Fredrik Backman, Simon & Schuster (5)</p><p><strong>3. One by One</strong>, Ruth Ware, Simon & Schuster (5)</p><p><strong>4. A Song for the Dark Times</strong>, Ian Rankin, Orion (1)</p><p><strong>5. Troubles in Paradise</strong>, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown (1)</p><p><strong>6. The Book of Two Ways</strong>, Jodi Picoult, Random House Canada (3)</p><p><strong>7. The Evening and the Morning</strong>, Ken Follett, Viking (4)</p><p><strong>8. All the Devils Are Here</strong>, Louise Penny, Minotaur (6)</p><p><strong>9. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (38)</p><p><strong>10. Confessions on the 7:45</strong>, Lisa Unger, Park Row (6)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Rage</strong>, Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster (4)</p><p><strong>2. Humans</strong>, Brandon Stanton, St. Martin’s (1)</p><p><strong>3. Is This Anything?</strong>, Jerry Seinfeld, Simon & Schuster (1)</p><p><strong>4. Disloyal: a Memoir</strong>, Michael Cohen, Skyhorse (3)</p><p><strong>5. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (31)</p><p><strong>6. The 99% Invisible City</strong>, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (1)</p><p><strong>7. Too Much and Never Enough</strong>, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (13)</p><p><strong>8. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (46)</p><p><strong>9. Solutions and Other Problems</strong>, Allie Brosh, Gallery (3)</p><p><strong>10. War: How Conflict Shaped Us</strong>, Margaret MacMillan, Allen Lane (1)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. All the Devils Are Here</strong>, Louise Penny, Minotaur</p><p><strong>2. The Testaments</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>3. The Marrow Thieves</strong>, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat</p><p><strong>4. Indians on Vacation</strong>, Thomas King, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>5. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>6. The Pull of the Stars</strong>, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue</p><p><strong>7. Mexican Gothic</strong>, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey</p><p><strong>8. The Glass Hotel</strong>, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>9. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>10. Son of a Trickster</strong>, Eden Robinson, Vintage Canada</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. War: How Conflict Shaped Us</strong>, Margaret MacMillan, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>3. Forever Terry</strong>, Darrell Fox, Viking</p><p><strong>4. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>5. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>6. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act</strong>, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations</p><p><strong>7. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Viking</p><p><strong>8. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>9. The Inconvenient Indian</strong>, Thomas King, Anchor Canada</p><p><strong>10. Burke’s Law, Brian Burke</strong>, Stephen Brunt, Viking</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Grime and Punishment</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Graphix</p><p><strong>2. The Tower of Nero (Trials of Apollo, Book Five)</strong>, Rick Riordan, Hyperion Books for Children</p><p><strong>3. Logan Likes Mary Anne! (the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #8)</strong>, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix</p><p><strong>4. Fortress of the Stone Dragon</strong>, Tracey West, Matt Loveridge, Scholastic</p><p><strong>5. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>6. Midnight Sun</strong>, Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers</p><p><strong>7. I Love You to the Moon and Back</strong>, Amelia Hepworth, Tim Warnes, Tiger Tales</p><p><strong>8. For Whom the Ball Rolls</strong>, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>9. Fetch-22</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>10. InvestiGators: Take the Plunge</strong>, John Patrick Green, First Second</p><p><strong>HEALTH AND FITNESS</strong></p><p><strong>1. What to Expect When You’re Expecting</strong>,<strong> </strong>Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel, Workman</p><p><strong>2. When the Body Says No</strong>, Gabor Maté, Vintage Canada</p><p><strong>3. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal</strong>, Anthony William, Hay House</p><p><strong>4. The Obesity Code</strong>, Jason Fung, Greystone</p><p><strong>5. Come as You Are</strong>, Emily Nagoski, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>6. Sugar Shock</strong>, Carol Prager, Heart Magazine</p><p><strong>7. Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth</strong>, Ina May Gaskin, Bantam<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>8. The Complete Guide to Fasting</strong>, Jimmy Moore, Jason Fung, Victory Belt</p><p><strong>9. The Diabetes Code</strong>, Jason Fung, Greystone</p><p><strong>10. Meet Your Bacteria</strong>, Nicola Temple, Catherine Whitlock, Firefly</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>