<p>HARDCOVER FICTION</p><p>1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)</p><p>2. “Battle Ground” by Jim butcher (Ace)</p><p>3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)</p><p>4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)</p><p>5. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)</p><p>6. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)</p><p>7. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)</p><p>8. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)</p><p>9. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)</p><p>10. “Jack” by Marilynne Robinson (FSG)</p><p>11. “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)</p><p>12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)</p><p>13. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Scout)</p><p>14. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini (Tor)</p><p>15. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)</p><p>HARDCOVER NONFICTION</p><p>1. “Didn’t See That Coming” by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)</p><p>2. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow)</p><p>3. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey (Holt/Cohen)</p><p>4. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)</p><p>5. “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey (Simon & Schuster)</p><p>6. “True Comfort” by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)</p><p>7. “Killing Crazy Horse” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)</p><p>8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)</p><p>9. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)</p><p>10. “Home Style Cookery” by Matty Matheson (Abrams)</p><p>11. “One Vote Away” by Ted Cruz (Regnery)</p><p>12. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)</p><p>13. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)</p><p>14. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)</p><p>15. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh (Gallery)</p><p>MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS</p><p>1. “Immortal Angel” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)</p><p>2. “A Simple Wedding” by Leigh Duncan (Hallmark)</p><p>3. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)</p><p>4. “Final Option” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)</p><p>5. “The Family Lawyer” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)</p><p>6. “Lethal Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)</p><p>7. “Dreaming Death” by Heather Graham (Mira)</p><p>8. “Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy“ by Palmer/Adair/Pearce (Zebra)</p><p>9. “A Knife in the Heart” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)</p><p>10. “Texas Proud & Circle of Gold” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)</p><p>11. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)</p><p>12. “The Last Widow” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)</p><p>13. “The Gift of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)</p><p>14. “Stand Up and Die” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)</p><p>15. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)</p><p>TRADE PAPERBACKS</p><p>1. “Just Feed Me” by Jessie James Decker (Center Street)</p><p>2. “Swimming Lessons” by Lili Reinhart (Griffin)</p><p>3. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Gallery Books)</p><p>4. “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris (Griffin)</p><p>5. “Happily This Christmas” by Susan Mallery (HQN)</p><p>6. “The Midwife Murders” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)</p><p>7. “Rand McNally 2021 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)</p><p>8. “The Paris Secret” by Natasha Lester (Forever)</p><p>9. “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)</p><p>10. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)</p><p>11. “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty (Mulholland)</p><p>12. “Heart Talk” by Cleo Wade (Atria)</p><p>13. “Murder Thy Neighbor” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)</p><p>14. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)</p><p>15. “The Stationery Shop” by Marjan Kamali (Gallery)</p>