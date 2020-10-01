<p>1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)</p><p>2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)</p><p>3. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)</p><p>4. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh (Gallery Books)</p><p>5. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)</p><p>6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)</p><p>7. “Just Feed Me” by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street Books)</p><p>8. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)</p><p>9. “The Coast-to Coast Murders” by James Patterson with J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)</p><p>10. “Securing Kalee” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)</p><p>11. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)</p><p>12. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold Editions)</p><p>13. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams (Simon & Schuster)</p><p>14. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Miles (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)</p><p>15. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co. )</p><p>16. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)</p><p>17. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)</p><p>18. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)</p><p>19. “Don’t Lie to Me” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)</p><p>20. “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)</p><p>21. “The Good Fight” by Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (HarperOne)</p><p>22. “Disloyal“ by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)</p><p>23. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)</p><p>24. “Notorious RBG” by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik (Dey Street Books)</p><p>25. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)</p>