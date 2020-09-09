<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. All the Devils Are Here</strong>, Louise Penny, Minotaur (1)*</p><p><strong>2. The Brothers of Auschwitz</strong>, Malka Adler, Noel Canin, One More Chapter (1)</p><p><strong>3. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (33)</p><p><strong>4. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada (6)</p><p><strong>5. The Lying Life of Adults</strong>, Elena Ferrante, Ann Goldstein, Europe Editions (1)</p><p><strong>6. Where the Crawdads Sing</strong>, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s (43)</p><p><strong>7. Confessions on the 7:45</strong>, Lisa Unger, Park Row (1)</p><p><strong>8. Royal</strong>, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (3)</p><p><strong>9. When No One is Watching</strong>, Alyssa Cole, William Morrow (1)</p><p><strong>10. The Woman Before Wallis</strong>, Bryn Turnbull, Mira (7)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Too Much and Never Enough</strong>, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (8)</p><p><strong>2. Melania and Me</strong>, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Gallery (1)</p><p><strong>3. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (26)</p><p><strong>4. Forever Terry</strong>, Darrell Fox, Viking (1)</p><p><strong>5. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan</strong>, Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand, Dey Street (4)</p><p><strong>6. White Fragility</strong>, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (15)</p><p><strong>7. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (41)</p><p><strong>8. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster (7)</p><p><strong>9. Braiding Sweetgrass</strong>, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (7)</p><p><strong>10. How to Be an Antiracist</strong>, Ibram X. Kendi, One World/Ballantine (8)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. All the Devils Are Here</strong>, Louise Penny, Minotaur</p><p><strong>2. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>3. The Testaments</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>4. The Woman Before Wallis</strong>, Bryn Turnbull, Mira</p><p><strong>5. Never Let You Go</strong>, Chevy Stevens, Saint Martin’s</p><p><strong>6. Their Last Secret</strong>, Rick Mofina, Mira</p><p><strong>7. The Pull of the Stars</strong>, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue</p><p><strong>8. Indians on Vacation</strong>, Thomas King, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>9. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>10. The Finder</strong>, Will Ferguson, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Forever Terry</strong>, Darrell Fox, Viking</p><p><strong>2. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>3. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>4. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>5. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act</strong>, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations</p><p><strong>6. Birds of All Feathers</strong>, Michael Bach, Page Two Strategies</p><p><strong>7. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>8. Blood in the Water</strong>, Silver Donald Cameron, Viking</p><p><strong>9. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Viking</p><p><strong>10. Plutocrats</strong>, Chrystia Freeland, Anchor Canada</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Grime and Punishment</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Graphix</p><p><strong>2. Midnight Sun</strong>, Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers</p><p><strong>3. Logan Likes Mary Anne! (the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #8)</strong>, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix</p><p><strong>4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>5. The Lost Book of the White</strong>, Cassandra Clare, Wesley Chu, Margaret K. McElderry Books</p><p><strong>6. Big Nate</strong>, Lincoln Peirce, Scholastic</p><p><strong>7. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)</strong>, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic</p><p><strong>8. Blood and Honey</strong>, Shelby Mahurin, HarperTeen</p><p><strong>9. I Promise</strong>, Nina Mata, James Lebron, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>10. Captain Underpants and the Revolting Revenge of the Radioactive Robo-Boxers: Color Edition</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic</p><p><strong>HEALTH AND FITNESS</strong></p><p><strong>1. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal</strong>, Anthony William, Hay House</p><p><strong>2. Superlife</strong>, Darin Olien, Harper Wave</p><p><strong>3. What to Expect When You’re Expecting</strong>,<strong> </strong>Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel, Workman</p><p><strong>4. Fast, Feast. Repeat</strong>, Gin Stephens, Saint Martin’s</p><p><strong>5. When the Body Says No</strong>, Gabor Maté, Vintage Canada</p><p><strong>6. The Obesity Code</strong>, Jason Fung, Greystone</p><p><strong>7. Come as You Are</strong>, Emily Nagoski, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>8. The Plant Paradox</strong>, Stephen R. Gundry, Harper Wave</p><p><strong>9. This Is Your Brain on Food</strong>, Uma Naidoo, Little Brown</p><p><strong>10. Expecting Better</strong>, Emily Oster, Penguin</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>