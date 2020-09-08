<p>Throughout the Northern hemisphere, many varieties of apple and crabapple grow: crosses, cultivars, garden escapees, and leftovers from long-gone orchards. Only five are native to North America; the Pacific or Oregon Crabapple (<em>Malus fusca</em>) is one of the better-known indigenous varieties seen from northern California all the way up the coast to southern Alaska. Available for purchase in Ontario, it’s a lovely addition to the garden.</p><p>Planted in deep, fertile, moist, well-drained soil in full sun to part shade, it does well in zones five to nine, and can grow – very slowly! – up to 12 metres, with a 10 metre spread. It’s happiest next to a body of water or in moist woodlands, where it puts on a display of pretty fragrant white to pinkish blooms in spring, and colour in the fall. Even if you don’t make use of the marble-sized fruit, the birds will.</p><p>History tells us First Nations peoples ate the tiny, hard apples right off the tree, but they’re mouth puckering-ly tart. They are also full of pectin, so adding a handful or two of these sour apples to a pot of sweeter fruit, or by adding a good amount of sugar to them, they make lovely well-balanced, rosy-pink jelly. Crabapples of any variety can be pickled. So if you have access to any variety, try this recipe. Pickled crabapples are a tasty garnish for pork, poultry, charcuterie and cheeses.</p><p>Pickled Crabapples</p><p>This multi-purpose pickling syrup is a delightful balance of sweet and sour; any not used for pickling can be used as a mignonette for raw oysters, just add some minced chives. Adding oil to it at the ratio of three to one, takes it from pickling syrup to vinaigrette.</p><p><strong>4 1/2 cups</strong> (<strong>1.125 L</strong>) granulated sugar</p><p><strong>3 cups</strong> (<strong>750 mL</strong>) water</p><p><strong>2 1/2 cups</strong> (<strong>625 mL</strong>) apple cider vinegar</p><p><strong>6</strong> <strong>4-inch</strong> (<strong>10 cm</strong>) cinnamon sticks</p><p><strong>1 tbsp</strong> (<strong>15 mL</strong>) whole allspice</p><p><strong>1 tbsp</strong> (<strong>15 mL</strong>) whole cloves</p><p><strong>2 tbsp</strong> (<strong>30 mL</strong>) yellow mustard seeds</p><p><strong>8 cups</strong> (<strong>2 L</strong>) crabapples, rinsed and drained</p><p>Combine sugar, water, and vinegar in a very large, non-reactive saucepan or stockpot.</p><p>Add the spices and bring to a gentle boil over medium high heat; boil uncovered for about 10 minutes.</p><p>Add crabapples to the still boiling pickling syrup; stir occasionally and continue to boil for about 5 more minutes, uncovered.</p><p>Transfer the hot crabapples and one cinnamon stick into sterilized jars, leaving 2.5 cm of room at the top.</p><p>Add the pickling syrup, trying to distribute the spices evenly between the jars, and leave about 1/2–inch (1 cm) of room at the top.</p><p>Use a long knife or chopstick to poke down into the crabapples, and around the inside edges of the jars, releasing any trapped air bubbles. Give each jar a light tap on the counter, as this also dislodges any trapped air. Trapped air is canning’s enemy!</p><p>Clean up the rims with a fresh, damp rag, and tightly screw on the lids.</p><p>Process lidded jars in a boiling water bath for about 20 minutes.</p><p>Makes 6, 500 ml jars</p>