<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (32)*</p><p><strong>2. Royal</strong>, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (2)</p><p><strong>3. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada (5)</p><p><strong>4. The Book of Lost Names</strong>, Kristin Harmel, Gallery (6)</p><p><strong>5. Where the Crawdads Sing</strong>, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s (42)</p><p><strong>6. The Midwife Murders</strong>, James Patterson, Richard DiLallo, Grand Central (3)</p><p><strong>7. The Silent Wife</strong>, Karin Slaughter, William Morrow (4)</p><p><strong>8. The Woman Before Wallis</strong>, Bryn Turnbull, Mira (6)</p><p><strong>9. The Guest List</strong>, Lucy Foley, William Morrow (9)</p><p><strong>10. The Order</strong>, Daniel Silva, HarperCollins Canada (7)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Too Much and Never Enough</strong>, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (7)</p><p><strong>2. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (25)</p><p><strong>3. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan</strong>, Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand, Dey Street (3)</p><p><strong>4. White Fragility</strong>, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (14)</p><p><strong>5. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster (6)</p><p><strong>6. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (40)</p><p><strong>7. Braiding Sweetgrass</strong>, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (7)</p><p><strong>8. How to be an Antiracist</strong>, Ibram X. Kendi, One World/Ballantine (7)</p><p><strong>9. The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz</strong>, Jeremy Dronfield, Harper (14)</p><p><strong>10. Caste</strong>, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House (4)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>2. The Woman Before Wallis</strong>, Bryn Turnbull, Mira</p><p><strong>3. Their Last Secret</strong>, Rick Mofina, Mira</p><p><strong>4. The Pull of the Stars</strong>, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue</p><p><strong>5. Indians on Vacation</strong>, Thomas King, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>6. Never Let You Go</strong>, Chevy Stevens, Saint Martin’s</p><p><strong>7. Songs for the End of the World</strong>, Saleema Nawaz, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>8. The Jane Austen Society</strong>, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s Press</p><p><strong>9. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>10. Every Step She Takes</strong>, K.L. Armstrong, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>3. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>4. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>5. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act</strong>, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations</p><p><strong>6. A History of My Brief Body</strong>, Billy-Ray Belcourt, Hamish Hamilton</p><p><strong>7. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Viking</p><p><strong>8. Blood in the Water</strong>, Silver Donald Cameron, Viking</p><p><strong>9. The Inconvenient Indian</strong>, Thomas King, Anchor Canada</p><p><strong>10. Talking to Strangers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Midnight Sun</strong>, Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers</p><p><strong>2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>3. Logan Likes Mary Anne! (the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #8)</strong>, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix</p><p><strong>4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)</strong>, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic</p><p><strong>5. I Promise</strong>, Nina Mata, James Lebron, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>6. Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2</strong>), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix</p><p><strong>7. Lord of the Fleas</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Graphix</p><p><strong>8. Love You Forever</strong>, Robert Munsch, Sheila MGraw, Firefly</p><p><strong>9. Brawl of the Wild</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Graphix</p><p><strong>10. Grime and Punishment</strong>, Dav Pilkey, Graphix</p><p><strong>SELF-IMPROVEMENT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Burn after Writing</strong>, Sharon Jones, TarcherPerigee</p><p><strong>2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,</strong> Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>3. Rich Dad Poor Dad</strong>, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata</p><p><strong>4. How to Win Friends and Influence People</strong>, Dale Carnegie, Pocket</p><p><strong>5. The Power of Now</strong>, Eckhart Tolle, New World</p><p><strong>6. Think and Grow Rich</strong>, Napoleon Hill, Ballantine</p><p><strong>7. Chicken Soup for the Soul: Listen to Your Dreams</strong>, Amy Newark, Chicken Soup for the Soul</p><p><strong>8. The Four Agreements</strong>, Janet Mills, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen</p><p><strong>9. The Gifts of Imperfection</strong>, Brené Brown, Hazelden</p><p><strong>10. You Are a Badass</strong>, Jen Sinero, Running Press</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>