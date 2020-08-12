<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Book of Lost Names</strong>, Kristin Harmel Gallery (3)*</p><p><strong>2. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (29)</p><p><strong>3. The Order</strong>, Daniel Silva, HarperCollins Canada (4)</p><p><strong>4. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada (2)</p><p><strong>5. Where the Crawdads Sing</strong>, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s (39)</p><p><strong>6. The Woman Before Wallis</strong>, Bryn Turnbull, Mira (3)</p><p><strong>7. The Guest List</strong>, Lucy Foley, William Morrow (6)</p><p><strong>8. The Silent Wife</strong>, Karin Slaughter, William Morrow (1)</p><p><strong>9. Their Last Secret</strong>, Rick Mofina, Mira (1)</p><p><strong>10. The Pull of the Stars</strong>, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue (1)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Too Much and Never Enough</strong>, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (4)</p><p><strong>2. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (22)</p><p><strong>3. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster (3)</p><p><strong>4. White Fragility</strong>, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (11)</p><p><strong>5. The Room Where It Happened</strong>, John Bolton, Simon & Schuster (7)</p><p><strong>6. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (37)</p><p><strong>7. The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz</strong>, Jeremy Dronfield, Harper (11)</p><p><strong>8. Caste</strong>, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House (1)</p><p><strong>9. Braiding Sweetgrass</strong>, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (4)</p><p><strong>10. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada (11)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The End of Her</strong>, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>2. The Woman Before Wallis</strong>, Bryn Turnbull, Mira</p><p><strong>3. Their Last Secret</strong>, Rick Mofina, Mira</p><p><strong>4. The Pull of the Stars</strong>, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue</p><p><strong>5. Every Step She Takes</strong>, K.L. Armstrong, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>6. Memoirs and Misinformation</strong>, Jim Carrey, Dana Vachon, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>7. Son of a Trickster</strong>, Eden Robinson, Vintage Canada</p><p><strong>8. The Jane Austen Society</strong>, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s Press</p><p><strong>9. The Swap</strong>, Robyn Harding, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>10. The Handmaid’s Tale</strong>, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>2. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>3. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>4. We Have Always Been Here</strong>, Samra Habib, Viking</p><p><strong>5. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act</strong>, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations</p><p><strong>6. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>7. Talking to Stranger</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown</p><p><strong>8. Policing Black Lives</strong>, Robyn Maynard, Fernwood</p><p><strong>9. Successful Aging</strong>, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>10. The Inconvenient Indian</strong>, Thomas King, Anchor Canada</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. Midnight Sun</strong>, Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers</p><p><strong>2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>3. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)</strong>, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic</p><p><strong>4. The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss</strong>, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers</p><p><strong>5. Love You Forever</strong>, Robert Munsch, Sheila MGraw, Firefly</p><p><strong>6. Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2</strong>), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix</p><p><strong>7. The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord</strong>, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks</p><p><strong>8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal</strong>, Jeff Kinney, Amulet</p><p><strong>9. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook</strong>, Media Lab Books, Topix Media Lab</p><p><strong>10. Eva in the Spotlight: a Branches Book (Owl Diaries #13</strong>), Rebecca Elliott, Scholastic</p><p><strong>COOKING</strong></p><p><strong>1. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads</strong>, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Mandy Wolfe, Appetite by Random House</p><p><strong>2. The Oh She Glows Cookbook</strong>, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>3. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple</strong>, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter</p><p><strong>4. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2</strong>, Joanna Gaines, Wm. Morrow Cookbooks</p><p><strong>5. Diala’s Kitchen</strong>, Diala Canelo, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>6. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts</strong>, Jillian Harris, Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada</p><p><strong>7. Yum and Yummer</strong>, Greta Podleski, One Spoon</p><p><strong>8. Ultimate Veg</strong>, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada</p><p><strong>9. Falastin</strong>, Sami Tamimi, Tara Wigley, Appetite by Random House</p><p><strong>10. The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook</strong>, Jeffrey Eisner, Voracious</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>