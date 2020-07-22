<p><strong>ORIGINAL FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Order</strong>, Daniel Silva, HarperCollins Canada (1)*</p><p><strong>2. American Dirt</strong>, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron (26)</p><p><strong>3. The Secret Messenger</strong>, Mandy Robotham, Avon (3)</p><p><strong>4. Cajun Justice</strong>, James Patterson, Tucker Axum III, Grand Central (1)</p><p><strong>5. The Girl from Widow Hills</strong>, Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster (3)</p><p><strong>6. Every Step She Takes</strong>, K. L. Armstrong, Doubleday Canada (3)</p><p><strong>7. 28 Summers</strong>, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown (5)</p><p><strong>8. Grown Ups</strong>, Marian Keyes, Doubleday Canada (3)</p><p><strong>9. The English Wife</strong>, Adrienne Chinn, One More Chapter (1)</p><p><strong>10. Peace Talks</strong>, Jim Butcher, Ace (1)</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Too Much and Never Enough</strong>, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (1)</p><p><strong>2. The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz</strong>, Jeremy Dronfield, Harper (8)</p><p><strong>3. The Room Where It Happened</strong>, John Bolton, Simon & Schuster (4)</p><p><strong>4. Untamed</strong>, Glennon Doyle, Dial (19)</p><p><strong>5. White Fragility</strong>, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (8)</p><p><strong>6. Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood</strong>, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Plume (1)</p><p><strong>7. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada (8)</p><p><strong>8. Chicken Soup for the Soul: the Magic of Cats</strong>, Amy Newmark, Chicken Soup for the Soul (1)</p><p><strong>9. Me and White Supremacy</strong>, Layla F. Saad, Sourcebooks (3)</p><p><strong>10. How to Be an Antiracist</strong>, Ibram X. Kendi, One World/Ballantine (5)</p><p><strong>CANADIAN FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. Every Step She Takes</strong>, K.L. Armstrong, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>2. The English Wife</strong>, Adrienne Chinn, One More Chapter</p><p><strong>3. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal</strong>, Clint McElroy (and children Griffin, Travis and Justin), Carey Pietsch, First Second</p><p><strong>4. The Swap</strong>, Robyn Harding, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>5. A Better Man</strong>, Louise Penny, Saint Martin’s</p><p><strong>6. Still Here</strong>, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>7. Memoirs and Misinformation</strong>, Jim Carrey, Dana Vachon, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>8. The Jane Austen Society</strong>, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s Press</p><p><strong>9. Dark August</strong>, Katie Tallo, Harper</p><p><strong>10. Hurry Home</strong>, Roz Nay, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>CANADIAN NON-FICTION</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Skin We’re In</strong>, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada</p><p><strong>2. From the Ashes</strong>, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>3. 12 Rules for Life</strong>, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada</p><p><strong>4. Policing Black Lives</strong>, Robyn Maynard, Fernwood</p><p><strong>5. Nanaimo Girl</strong>, Prudence Emery, Cormorant</p><p><strong>6. The Answer Is …</strong>, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>7. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act</strong>, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations</p><p><strong>8. Soup and Water and Common Sense</strong>, Bonnie Henry, House of Anansi</p><p><strong>9. The Inconvenient Indian</strong>, Thomas King, Anchor Canada</p><p><strong>10. Successful Aging</strong>, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane</p><p><strong>CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT</strong></p><p><strong>1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)</strong>, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic</p><p><strong>2. Becoming Brianna</strong>, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray</p><p><strong>3. Bright Baby Touch and Feel Baby Animals</strong>, Roger Priddy, Priddy Books</p><p><strong>4. Love You Forever</strong>, Robert Munsch, Sheila MGraw, Firefly</p><p><strong>5. The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss</strong>, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers</p><p><strong>6. Scholastic Success with Grade 1</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>7. The Wonky Donkey</strong>, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic</p><p><strong>8. National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why</strong>, Amy Shields, National Geographic Children’s Books</p><p><strong>9. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook</strong>, Media Lab Books, Topix Media Lab</p><p><strong>10. Scholastic Success with Grade 2</strong>, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada</p><p><strong>BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE</strong></p><p><strong>1. Atomic Habits</strong>, James Clear, Avery</p><p><strong>2. Rich Dad Poor Dad</strong>, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata </p><p><strong>3. The Deficit Myth</strong>, Stephanie Kelton, Public Affairs</p><p><strong>4. Start with Why</strong>, Simon Sinek, Portfolio</p><p><strong>5. Principles</strong>, Ray Dalio, Simon & Schuster</p><p><strong>6. Getting to Yes</strong>, Roger Fisher, Bruce Patton, William Ury, Penguin</p><p><strong>7. Outliers</strong>, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books</p><p><strong>8. The Daily Stoic</strong>, Ryan Holiday, Stephen Hanselman, Portfolio</p><p><strong>9. Millionaire Teacher</strong>, Andrew Hallam, John Wiley</p><p><strong>10. The 4-Hour Workweek (revised 2009</strong>), Timothy Ferriss, Harmony</p><p>* number of weeks on list</p>