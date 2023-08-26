‘You feel your ancestors.’ How genealogy tours help travellers trace long-lost family roots

Travel has helped me see my daughter more clearly. By stripping away everything familiar, all that’s left is herDriving through Chateauguay Valley, south of Montreal, my Quebecoise host Rachel Billette points out an old graveyard as we enter the village of Ormstown: “Your ancestors are buried at St. Paul’s Presbyterian.” A few minutes later, we arrive at a place I’d only recently learned about: a tidy stone farmhouse built by my third great-grandparents Robert Selkirk and Catherine Robertson around 1838.
Billette tells me her family bought the property in 1866 and always wondered what happened to the original owners. “It’s been a happy home,” she says. “We’ve always wanted to thank the people who built it.”
Family travel has been growing in popularity for years, but my journey to Quebec wasn’t for a typical multigenerational getaway. Instead, I was on the first stop on what would become a multi-year hunt for the long-gone ancestors whose name I carry — and suddenly wondering why they’d left behind their pretty house.
Ancestry-based travel, which Business Insider once forecast, pre-COVID, would be one of the biggest trends of 2020, has been on the increase. The trend has resumed post-pandemic, driven in part by the popularity of at-home DNA tests — a game changer for people with lots of blank branches in their family tree. Ancestry tourism has also grown to include people traditionally left out of genealogy.
A friend of mine, Nipuna Dasi, who never knew her father, was able to travel to New York and meet her paternal family and discover her rich Jewish heritage through an Ancestry.com test. In the U.S., where enslaved people were not recorded by name in federal censuses until after emancipation in 1870 (and even then documentation was scant), advancements in DNA testing can now “determine a present-day country in Africa and a person’s specific ethnic group or tribe,” says Nichole Taylor, a spokesperson for African Ancestry, which helps people of African descent reconnect with the roots of their family tree.
Meanwhile, online access to scanned documents offers up a wealth of archival information (and old addresses), inspiring more travellers to set off in search of their roots. In response to the trend, places that historically experienced significant outward migration — including Scotland, Ireland and Poland — have developed tourism strategies to attract heritage travellers.
Countries with more complicated stories are also welcoming people home. In 2019, “Ghana hosted ‘the Year of the Return,’ which marked the 400th anniversary of the transatlantic slave trade,” says Musah Alhassan, CEO and founder of Uprise Travel. Alhassan, whose tour company develops itineraries based on DNA details, says their trips cover general history, “but visitors sometimes find personal connections — they’ll taste the food and realize it’s similar to what their grandparents used to cook.”
People mostly embark on genealogical travel to visit a place where ancestors lived, or consult archives or meet relatives. For American traveller Steve d’Oliveira, finding his long-lost cousins was one of the biggest gifts of his ancestral search. d’Oliveira always knew he had Portuguese heritage, but it wasn’t until adulthood that he wondered what that meant. “I interviewed my mom and aunt about our family’s history,” he explains.
Learning he had ties to the Azores, and that his family might still have relatives there, d’Oliveira gathered a group of siblings and cousins for a 2018 visit. He hired George Pacheco, a researcher specializing in the Azores, who found a possible relative on San Miguel, the island his family was from. “He was my mom’s cousin,” says d’Oliveira. “The most special moment came when he took us to see the house where my grandfather grew up.”
For Montrealer Marijke Vroomen, using a researcher helped her tackle a personal mystery. “I wanted to know more about my parents and why they chose to leave their home in the Netherlands.” She reached out to Bart Aerssens, owner of Brasia Genealogy, a company that specializes in helping Americans and Canadians of Dutch and Belgian origin learn about their ancestors.
Aerssens got special permission to bring her into city archives. “I never imagined he would uncover the detail that he did. But seeing and touching those documents was so much more than just learning facts,” Vroomen says of the records, which helped unravel a family-splitting tale of mixed religions.
“We call them micro-histories,” genealogical researcher Lindsay Carter says, describing the way that genealogy breaks down historical eras and events, and makes them personal. She recalls her own recent travels to Scotland, where she has ancestral roots, and how research helped her know the country on a deeper level — especially when she drove the countryside with old ordnance survey maps searching for a family farm. “You feel your ancestors. There’s a moodiness to the environment, an old Celtic bodily felt connection to the land.”
While Carter says hiring a researcher can help you get the most out of a trip, it’s important to set goals. And you need to think ahead. “The best researchers book months ahead, and you’ll need to request documents well in advance.” But, she says, if you have the aptitude, interest and time, working on your own can bring a place and its past to life.
“It was pretty moving, and rather haunting, to be at the same kirk where my third great-grandmother was hauled in front of the kirk session elders and forced to confess herself ‘with child in fornication,’” says Carter, adding the historical context: “Two hundred years ago, changing socioeconomics, farming reform and industrialization were making things financially difficult for young people to marry.”
In my own journey, when I learned that my ancestors had built a home in Quebec, my first question was: What brought them from the Scottish Lowlands to (what was then) Lower Canada? While delving into history that I didn’t pore over in high school, I unexpectedly developed an interest in old maps and migration patterns, which helped me visualize my family leaving Scotland and voyaging along the St. Lawrence Seaway. By the point in the timeline where they were (again) uprooted during the upheavals of Confederation, leaving behind their pretty little Ormstown house, I was hooked.
Not everyone is fascinated by genealogy; if you’re travelling with others, Carter recommends ensuring they have other activities to keep busy. But there’s something remarkable about having a chance to go full circle, walking in the footsteps of your ancestors.
A shortlist of resources for heritage travel
· If you’re planning your own ancestry-themed trip, the Board for Certification of Genealogists offers an extensive, searchable list of researchers.
· Visit Scotland has a variety of programs to assist ancestral tourism, including heritage tours, language lessons and access to local history centres.
· Ireland has several tour companies that focus on ancestral travel, including My Ireland Tour.
· In Poland, travellers looking to trace their history can book services or tours with companies like Polish Origins.
· African Ancestry offers birthright journeys and African Ancestry Family Reunions (AAFRs) for people who have taken their DNA tests.
· Ghana-based Uprise Travel focuses on helping those in the Black diaspora learn about their heritage in Western Africa.