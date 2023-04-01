 Skip to main content
Why the two sides of Seattle’s food scene — ritzy and the eccentric — are worth the trip

Pike Place Market, a nine-acre site boasting 500 businesses, is one of Seattle’s biggest tourist attractions.

Within an hour of landing at Seattle’s Sea-Tac airport, I’m standing in front of the counter at Piroshky Piroshky, the Russian pastry shop in Pike Place Market I’ve been dreaming of since my last visit to the city a decade ago. I order a hot potato and cheese bun just out of the oven and head across the street to a perch overlooking Puget Sound, alongside other hungry people devouring various market vendor delights.

I immediately burn my tongue on the delicious but scalding shredded potato hidden inside the crescent-shaped roll, but after that first impatient bite, I let my piroshki cool and stop to take in the scene around the market.

