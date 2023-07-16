 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

When my college roommate was laid off from her dream job, we went to France’s stunning Emerald Coast for a wellness reset

4 min to read

“We’re almost there!” I shout to Nadia. It’s surprisingly difficult to climb the stone staircase, the wind increasing as we rise. But with each step, we gain a better view over the slate rooftops and café terraces below. Finally reaching the top, we pause in silence at the edge of the ramparts, bathed in golden sunlight and captivated by the turquoise sea. Nadia inhales the invigorating air and a wide smile appears on her face. The therapeutic effects of France’s Emerald Coast are kicking in.

In mid-April, I’d received an email starting with “So I was let go from my job last week …” and ending with “Would you be up for a little adventure?” The sender was my old roommate Nadia; we’d spent a university semester abroad in Paris, 20 years earlier. Since then, she had climbed to the highest ranks at a corporation, only to get pink-slipped from what she considered her dream job.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred