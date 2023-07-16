When my college roommate was laid off from her dream job, we went to France’s stunning Emerald Coast for a wellness reset

“We’re almost there!” I shout to Nadia. It’s surprisingly difficult to climb the stone staircase, the wind increasing as we rise. But with each step, we gain a better view over the slate rooftops and café terraces below. Finally reaching the top, we pause in silence at the edge of the ramparts, bathed in golden sunlight and captivated by the turquoise sea. Nadia inhales the invigorating air and a wide smile appears on her face. The therapeutic effects of France’s Emerald Coast are kicking in.
In mid-April, I’d received an email starting with “So I was let go from my job last week …” and ending with “Would you be up for a little adventure?” The sender was my old roommate Nadia; we’d spent a university semester abroad in Paris, 20 years earlier. Since then, she had climbed to the highest ranks at a corporation, only to get pink-slipped from what she considered her dream job.
Nadia didn’t just need an adventure. She needed a chance to recharge her batteries, rethink her perspective and bolster her self-confidence. The Côte d’Émeraude, or Emerald Coast, struck me as the perfect place for a reset.
Found west of the famed abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel, the coast’s curative properties have attracted visitors for more than 150 years. Although the therapeutic virtues of the sea have been recognized as far back as Ancient Egypt, in the 18th and 19th centuries English and French doctors began promoting the benefits of seawater and a pleasant climate to treat conditions like rheumatism, respiratory issues and even depression. This helped popularize holidaying at the seaside, a trend that boomed in the 19th century, with grand hotels and elegant villas springing up along the coastlines of both England and France.
With these came the creation of centres for thalassotherapy (Greek for “sea” and “cure”). And the Emerald Coast, boasting turquoise waters evocative of the Caribbean and a unique microclimate, milder than the rest of Northern France, became one of the era’s most popular destination for thalassotherapy. Today, the practice also treats the ailments of modern society, like stress and burnout.
“I’m turning off my email alerts now,” declares Nadia, whose inbox was previously bombarded with 400 work messages a day, as we settle into seats on our Paris-to-Brittany high-speed train. In a little over two hours, we reach Saint-Malo, the Emerald Coast’s main city, and the base for our wellness getaway, which starts with a stay at Les Thermes Marins de Saint-Malo.
First opened in 1883 as the Grand Hôtel de Paramé, the regal hotel overlooks la Grande Plage du Sillon, the longest beach in Saint-Malo. In 1963, it was converted into an innovative thalassotherapy centre, and today, it’s a place where wellness seekers can check into one of the 177 luxury rooms and spend a half-day or a whole vacation undergoing seawater-infused treatments.
“They are doing things I didn’t know existed,” Nadia whispers in wonder as we meet up during a break in Les Thermes Marins’ sea-mist room. Neither of us had been to a thalasso before, so surprises — from a seaweed body wrap to a hydromassage — await at each appointment.
Treatments done, we retreat to the relaxation lounge to let the thalasso’s effects sink in, while we gaze out at the drifting sailboats and kite surfers gliding over the waves. In a suddenly uplifted mood, Nadia tells me about the online business she wants to launch, excitedly detailing her inspirations over dinner at the hotel’s Cap Horn restaurant as the sun sets over the sparkling bay.
The next day, we take in a more casual form of nature therapy: breathing in the sea air, believed to be especially oxygen-rich here. We walk the length of the windswept Sillon beach and up to Saint-Malo’s ramparts, and then venture out to the water on the Môle des Noires jetty, named after the black rocks found below.
“I was anxious, not knowing what was next for me, but being here is helping me live in the present and be grateful for what I have,” Nadia philosophizes as we look back at the fortified town, looking uncharacteristically serene. Extensively bombed in WWII, Saint-Malo had to rise above the ashes and rebuild.
While the air feels restorative on land, it’s even more powerful out at sea, so in the afternoon we head out with Marin Malouin. In 2019, Nicolas Ourselin, the son of a fisherman, decided to give up his day job and launch his own boat tour company. “I realized I couldn’t live without the sea,” Ourselin tells us. “This is where I’m happiest.”
The 90-minute tour allows us to soak up his passionate stories of the area’s history, the brisk air and the soaring views of the walled city, nearby islands and surrounding coastline. Ourselin explains that Saint-Malo has some of the highest tides in the world, another reason the air here is particularly powerful.
Without a set itinerary, except for Nadia’s well-being in mind, the next day we hop on the 10-minute ferry that runs across the Rance river to reach Dinard. During the Belle Époque, the once-tiny village was transformed by the era’s celebrities and royalty into a glamorous resort town with more than 800 villas. We decide to tour them by bike, relishing a sense of freedom as we weave through Dinard’s chic streets, just going with the flow.
Energized by the splendid setting, we push on to Saint-Lunaire, a smaller neighbouring resort, and then to Saint-Briac-sur-Mer, a traditional fishing village, which inspired artists including Auguste Renoir, Paul Signac and Émile Bernard. By the end of the day, we’re as replenished as exhausted, falling into a deep and restful night’s sleep.
There was one more therapeutic element of the sea we had yet to sample: oysters. Considered a superfood, they’re rich in vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, prompting experts in nutritional psychiatry to speculate they could possibly help boost mental health. It’s this last benefit that inspires us to visit Cancale, the “oyster capital” of Brittany, a bus ride away from Saint-Malo.
King Louis XIV was so fond of Cancale’s mollusks that he is believed to have eaten them every day — for breakfast. We opt to sample a tray for lunch, along with two glasses of crisp white Muscadet wine from the stands of Port de la Houle, finding seats overlooking Cancale’s oyster beds. Nutritional theories aside, just the laughter and joy we share while slurping back the delicacy feels like food for the soul.
Afterwards, we walk up to the Pointe des Crolles, a viewpoint above town where you can gaze all the way across to Mont-Saint-Michel. “Where’s our next adventure going to be? That is, after I launch my new business,” says Nadia, smiling at me, taking in the sweeping vista, looking toward all the lofty possibilities ahead.
Lily Heise received accommodation and activities from Les Thermes Marins de Saint-Malo and Marin Malouin, which did not review or approve this article.