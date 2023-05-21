 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

We asked a creative director to share his guide to artsy Santa Fe — and he sure delivered

3 min to read

Creative director, interior designer and photographer Jay Carroll discovered the allure of Santa Fe by serendipity. In his early 20s, he was working as a roadie for a country band when their tour blew him through the Southwestern city. “I fell in love,” says Carroll of New Mexico’s capital, renowned for its Pueblo Revival-style adobe architecture and artistic character. “Santa Fe has one of the most unique esthetic fingerprints of any city in the U.S., and being one of the oldest cities in the country, it has an incredible amount of history.”

Years later, Carroll and his wife, Alison, ended up taking over El Rey Court, a 1936-built roadside lodge on the old Route 66 in Santa Fe, restoring and reviving the Spanish-American-style courtyard, guest rooms and swimming pool. (It’s just one of several ventures from the multi-hyphenate duo, who also run a California cold-pressed olive oil company, Wonder Valley.)

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred