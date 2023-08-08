Home Things To Do Travel Travel Visitors helped off Sulphur Mountain after power outage shuts down Banff Gondola By The Canadian Press Toronto Star Aug 8, 2023 Tuesday, August 8, 2023 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANFF, Alta. - Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit today after a power outage shut it down overnight.Pursuit, the company that runs the popular gondola, says in a statement that the Banff-wide outage was caused by a lightning storm on Monday evening.Spokeswoman Tanya Otis says the first priority was to ensure the safety of its guests who were stuck in the gondola when the power went out. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW The company says it then focused on ensuring guests in the upper terminal had food, beverages and blankets as it updated them on the situation. Some visitors were able to walk down the mountain on a 5 1/2-kilometre hiking trail.Otis says the others were helicoptered out this morning with the help of Parks Canada.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the name of Sulphur Mountain spelled incorrectly. Headlines newsletter Top stories delivered to your inbox. Sign Up Read more about Topics Windsor Ontario Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Report an error Journalistic Standards About Us You might be interested in {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments More from OurWindsor.ca & partners