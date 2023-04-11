 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

Together, these travel experts have sailed on more than 1,000 cruises. Here are their essential tips for first-time cruisers

4 min to read
Article was updated

Cruising isn’t just back — it’s hitting a new high-water mark. By the end of 2023, the number of passengers sailing worldwide will reach 106 per cent of 2019 levels, according to the latest projection from the Cruise Lines Industry Association (CLIA).

If you’re among the many boarding a cruise ship for the first time, you might be wondering where to start. We’ve compiled advice from top travel experts across the industry, who have collectively sailed on more than 1,000 cruises.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred