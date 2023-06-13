 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

Tinseltown's most famous icon turns 100 this year. A guide to L.A.'s most fascinating cultural spots

4 min to read
Article was updated
Tinseltown's most famous icon turns 100 this year. A guide to L.A.'s most fascinating cultural spots

The Hollywood sign — 45 feet tall, 350 feet wide — is now a Los Angeles icon in its own right.

Los Angeles is full of stars. But there’s no icon of the American cinema bigger, literally and figuratively, than the boldfaced name atop the Santa Monica Mountains. Getting an up-close view of the Hollywood sign — 45 feet tall, 350 feet wide, all caps — is as thrilling as catching a glimpse of Julia Roberts eating in a restaurant or Pedro Pascal filling his grocery cart.

At least that’s how I feel as I stand on a hiking trail in the massive, over 4,200-acre Griffith Park, in the shadow of the grand old sign, doing what everyone does in the presence of celebrity: posing for photos.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred