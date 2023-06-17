 Skip to main content
This city is America’s unexpected foodie destination. The couple behind one of its buzziest restaurants dishes on where to eat now

Chefs Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman recently opened the buzzy My Loup in Philadelphia. - Neal Santos

After honing his culinary skills at restaurants in Canada, England and the U.S., Canadian chef Alex Kemp found himself working beside an up-and-coming American chef, Amanda Shulman, at Momofuku Ko in New York City. Clearly, something heated up in that kitchen: Now, six years later, Kemp and Shulman are partners in life and in business, with not one but two hot eateries in foodie-friendly Philadelphia.

In May, the couple opened My Loup, which Bon Appétit magazine declared one of “The 12 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023.” Their new spot has been full — every night — since its debut. (Book well ahead: They’re only open Mondays to Fridays, from 5 to 10 p.m.)

An error occurred