These are the best things to do in Paris according to our wine expert

I taste wine for a living, and I can’t turn the critic in me off. That means certain vacations will never happen. Mornings met with mountains of mediocre melon, sloppy eggs piled into chafing dishes and coffee that tastes like dirty dishwater will never cut it. So I head to Paris regularly where they nail the food and wine thing at every turn, live well and make it look easy.
Here, people eat outdoors at cafés where lovers kiss, friends lean into each other rapt with quiet conversation and families share proper midday meals. The city buzzes quietly with stylish locals going about their day. This is Paris.
It’s my favourite place, hands down. I recently returned for a holiday, visiting old favourite spots and discovering new ones. Here are a few of my Paris must-visits.
For a touch of glamorous history: Les Deux Magots
The big criticism of Les Deux Magots is that it’s touristy. And it is. After all, who wouldn’t want to visit that famous café at 6 Pl. Saint-Germain des Prés once frequented by Simone de Beauvoir, Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway and their contemporaries? But it’s also loved by Parisians because the food and service rise to a very high standard. And it’s a bit of a scene.
I was having a morning café there one Sunday years ago when the late Karl Lagerfeld pulled up in a black car wearing his trademark dark shades and starched, white-collared shirt. He was with a chic, middle-aged woman in fishnets and a mini skirt. They paused at the boulevard then sauntered in to eat. Today, the place still buzzes with well-heeled locals.
I like to go in the morning for the very good coffee and tartine served with the impossibly good butter — beurre Poitou-Charentes AOP. I also go for lunch for a glass of the consistently excellent Domaine de la Perriere Sancerre and the salade Deux Magots, comprised of lettuce, chicken breast, ham, Comté cheese, tomato and boiled egg.
For an excellent meal: Brasserie Le Nesle
Brasserie Le Nesle at 22 Rue Dauphine serves the most effortlessly superb food. I fell in love with the Salade Detox when I was there in February. Half an avocado, a pile of cubed feta, wedges of tomato, sliced cucumber, lima beans and a scoop of quinoa perched on top of a shallow bowl of mixed greens, all drizzled with a delicious Dijon-scented dressing. Even the bread served with it is first-rate and mops up the last bit of dressing once the salad is gone. I’ve been recreating that dish ever since.
Also outstanding is the Coeur de Faux-Filet — a pan-seared steak with mashed potatoes, peppercorn sauce and salad. This dish works well with the brasserie’s house Brouilly — a quenching red from Beaujolais.
And the crème brûlée is very good. Crème brûlée is difficult to get right: The custard should be cold and rich but not too dense, and the brûlée should be warm and shatter with the tap of a spoon. When properly prepared, it’s a dish of delectable contrasts, which Le Nesle’s version achieves.
For an authentic feel: Rue Mouffetard
When in Paris, I always wander about Rue Mouffetard in the Latin Quarter. Lined with small shops selling cheese, wine, chocolate, bread and pastries as well as meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, it epitomizes French living. And it’s not very touristy — relatively speaking.
I always stop at Cave La Bourgogne at 144 Rue Mouffetard at around 5 or 6 o’clock for a kir, that French cocktail made with Crème de Cassis topped up with crisp, unwooded white wine from Burgundy — usually Aligoté but occasionally Chablis. Parisians tend to pause late afternoon for a Perrier, Coca-Cola or aperitif. Then, they’ll dine at around 8 or 9 o’clock — so it’s a good time to refresh. Paris is a city of rituals that structure the day. It’s one of their secrets of good living.
For an elegant stay: Hôtel d’Aubusson
I recently discovered the Holy Grail of Parisian accommodations — Hôtel d’Aubusson at 33 Rue Dauphine in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.
Originally a townhouse dating back to the 17th century, it’s like staying at a posh friend’s place — with extras. The beds are dreamy. The hotel jazz bar comes alive every evening. And the pool area with private enclaves is the perfect place to bliss out.
Treats magically appeared each afternoon in my room: The first day, a bottle of Deutz Champagne on ice; the next, a box of chocolates; then a tray of fresh fruit.; and so on. And turndown service turned up more little delights — bonbons, bite-sized sable cookies and perfect madeleines.
Hôtel d’Aubusson is not inexpensive, but it earns every one of its five stars and costs less than other luxury places in Paris.
I’m back in Toronto now. Eating detox salads, buying a baguette daily at my local French bakery and inviting friends around for apéro. Apéro is a French occasion that involves pre-dinner drinks and snacks with no real Canadian counterpart. And it's pure Paris to me.
Carolyn Evans Hammond is a Toronto-based wine writer and a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. She travelled independently for this story.