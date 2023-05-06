 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

These are the best things to do in Paris according to our wine expert

3 min to read

I taste wine for a living, and I can’t turn the critic in me off. That means certain vacations will never happen. Mornings met with mountains of mediocre melon, sloppy eggs piled into chafing dishes and coffee that tastes like dirty dishwater will never cut it. So I head to Paris regularly where they nail the food and wine thing at every turn, live well and make it look easy.

Here, people eat outdoors at cafés where lovers kiss, friends lean into each other rapt with quiet conversation and families share proper midday meals. The city buzzes quietly with stylish locals going about their day. This is Paris.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred