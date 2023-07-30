 Skip to main content
On this stunning Caribbean island, I find the embodiment of old-style hospitality — and no big-hotel hubbub

Beyond its starring role as the backdrop for Disney’s 1960 adventure film “Swiss Family Robinson,” and the beauty of its Nylon Pool — a shallow sandbank named by Princess Margaret on her honeymoon — the tiny island of Tobago has remained relatively overlooked. But that’s the way most people like it.

An alternative to the more modernized parts of the Caribbean — including Trinidad, the other half of this dual-island nation, just a 25-minute flight away — Tobago is a quiet reminder of what the Caribbean was like in the 1960s, when the vacation plans of visitors were built solely around beach loungers, scenery and sunsets.

