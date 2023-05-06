 Skip to main content
On the eve of the coronation, my whirlwind tour of the U.K. gives me a taste of enduring royal sentiment

4 min to read

The Thames, the longest river in England, is often called “liquid history.” Flowing through London, the waterway has brought in a lifeblood of trade, from Roman to recent times. And it will be flowing, as always, right by Westminster Abbey on coronation day, May 6, when the Archbishop of Canterbury places St. Edward’s heavy crown on King Charles III. Many thousands will gather to see the grand procession back to Buckingham Palace.

But tonight, the Thames is carrying me away. As I climb to the ninth deck of my luxury ship, the wind screams around me as I wonder where the river ends and the sea begins. It’s the first night of our 15-day “British Isles Explorer” cruise aboard the Viking Venus, which will take us from the bottom of the United Kingdom to the absolute top.

