Just across the border, Buffalo and Rochester offer a weekend escape with art, culture and community

ArtisanWorks in Rochester, N.Y., is a not-for-profit organization in a former factory building.

Cross over the Rainbow Bridge into Buffalo, and in about 1.5 hours from Toronto, you’ll discover a vibrant arts scene, architectural gems, a revitalized waterfront and cool neighbourhoods to explore. Once the eighth-largest city in America, Buffalo still boasts an infrastructure from its heyday around the turn of the century; now, artists and a new breed of entrepreneurs are participating in a creative renaissance, capitalizing on readily available (and relatively affordable) warehouse spaces and office buildings.

Just over an hour’s drive from Buffalo, you’ll find Rochester, which also has a strong arts scene and innovative, large-scale social enterprises. In 2018, it was even named the 17th most “arts-vibrant” city in the United States by SMU DataArts, a national centre for arts research.

An error occurred