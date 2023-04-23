 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

In Ontario’s cottage country, the back-roads are littered with ghost towns. What happened to them — and why?

2 min to read
Article was updated
In Ontario’s cottage country, the back-roads are littered with ghost towns. What happened to them — and why?

The Maple Lake Hotel, 1913. Swords is now a ghost town in Ontario cottage country.

The lakes of cottage country are lined with idyllic vacation homes that speak to joyful summers. Away from those properties, however, the back-roads are littered with the detritus of ambitions unrealized: ghost towns, communities that lived for a time and then perished.

As an author specializing in history, I’m drawn to exploring ghost towns — respectfully, as remains are generally on private land. Like many others, I’m interested in the sense of loss they represent. What happened to them? Why did they die, and where did the people go?

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred