 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

In B.C.’s Columbia Wetlands, I discovered a wildly beautiful water world — an enchanted place we need to protect

3 min to read

It was a scalding summer day, but with the aid of a small electric motor in our canoe, we glided almost effortlessly through a labyrinthine water world.

My guide, Tom, and I were in the Columbia Wetlands, located in British Columbia’s Kootenay Rockies, following an illustrated map provided by Columbia Wetlands Outpost, an outdoor adventure outfitter that rents out watercraft. From our canoe, the grey crags and folds of the Rocky Mountains to the east and the Purcell Mountains to the west appeared to rise straight up from the edges of the water.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred