Imagine the cosiest cottage and adorable alpacas — a stay at this P.E.C. farm left us giddy with delight

Imagine the cosiest cottage and adorable alpacas — a stay at this P.E.C. farm left us giddy with delight

Chetwyn Farms in Prince Edward County recently opened a cottage where travellers can stay.

There are only a few books I’ve been compelled to read several times over. Among them is British author P.G. Wodehouse’s comic 1974 novel, “Aunts Aren’t Gentlemen,” wherein protagonist Bertram Wooster escapes the rigours of metropolitan life in London for a change of air; once in the English countryside, amid the meadows and livestock, absurdity ensues. To give you some flavour, in one memorable storyline, a racehorse named Potato Chip falls in deep love with a black cat and can only race if his purring beloved sleeps with him in his stall.

I had not thought of this particular romance for years, until I arrived at Chetwyn Farms’ newly opened guest cottage in Prince Edward County with my eight-year-old son, my husband and my mom, and felt as if I had tumbled into the pages of a Wodehouse book. One feels immediately that there is a refinement and whimsy to this place, a sort of measured mayhem, not only an appreciation of life’s absurdities, but also a rare, and refreshing, pursuit of it.

