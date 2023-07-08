I piled my three kids into a campervan for a road trip through Northern California — and it was the best vacation we’ve ever had

Recent mudslides had taken out entire sections of the outer lane of the narrow highway carrying us down from the summit of Mount Hamilton in Northern California. As we passed the first fenced-off missing section, my 10-year-old son, Carmelo, wailed dramatically, “We’re gonna die,” from the back of our rented Mercedes Sprinter campervan.
“Are we?” asked his seven-year-old brother, Rocco, with true concern. “We’re fine,” I called back. My sixteen-year-old daughter, Perdida, in the passenger seat assured, “Mom’s a great driver — everything is OK,” with exaggerated confidence.
Moments later, a pickup crossed the centre line and almost hit us. I cursed loudly and carried on, trying to distract my freaked-out kids by observing the pretty yellow and purple wildflower landscape around us — and weren’t we lucky to be road tripping through California during a rare, historic superboom? This was the hardest driving I’d ever done, and also my first proper vacation as a single parent.
I’d been excited to jump on the #vanlife trend, the apparent millennial dream all over Instagram. When I was 22, I’d lived in a VW camper in Australia for a year, and still look back on the experience fondly. I loved the idea of recapturing some of that spirit of freedom — being able to change plans on a whim — on another trip, this time with my kids.
It was a sense of spontaneity that led us up to Mount Hamilton. We’d taken the tight road, full of switchbacks and sharp turns, up to the summit to visit the 135-year-old Lick Observatory, inspired by noticing it on Google Maps. The road looked like a fun alternative route from Sonora to Santa Cruz.
To my kids’ delight, our drive took us past coyotes and roadrunners, and a cowboy roping a steer at a ranch. At the observatory, watching my kids quiz a University of California astronomy student in the dome of the 36-inch Great Lick Refractor — the largest refracting telescope in the world when it was constructed in the 1880s — felt incredibly gratifying.
Our road trip had started off with exploring gold rush towns but detoured into this unplanned drive across the mountains to the coast after days of torrential rain had put a damper on camping. So I flipped the itinerary to head toward Santa Cruz and drive up the famously scenic Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) through San Francisco before flying home to Canada. All in all, we would road-trip for almost 900 kilometres, cramming multiple trips’ worth of activities into a single week.
Cruising around in our campervan meant we could stop wherever we wanted, letting curiosity guide the way. Just outside Santa Cruz, we dropped into the tiny Bigfoot Discovery Museum, where my Sasquatch-obsessed 10-year-old quizzed the founder, Michael Rugg, who claims to have first seen the elusive creature at age four. Rugg has since devoted his life to trying to prove its existence. As a grainy “Bigfoot” movie, shot in Northern California in 1967, played on a loop in the museum, Carmelo piped up, “That’s the Patterson-Gimlin film” — breaking the ice with Rugg, who seemed pleased to meet a fellow true believer.
The #vanlife experience didn’t come without challenges, including the pressure to keep everyone entertained (and not bickering) all the time. Our Mercedes Sprinter came tricked out with a full kitchen, a bathroom with shower, Wi-Fi and a party-ready stereo, but travelling with kids in a small space is hard, no matter how awesome it is. Checking into well-equipped campsites, like the family-friendly grounds at Santa Cruz/Monterey Bay KOA Holiday, which has a pool, a massive bouncy cushion and a kids’ club, afforded a much-needed break.
But exhaustion aside, there were countless highlights. I had to drag my boys away from a gold-panning experience in Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, the area where gold was first discovered in California in 1848; they still cherish the tiny bottles of gold flakes and garnets they were allowed to take home.
We stopped off at Moaning Caverns, climbing a spiral staircase 165 feet down to explore stalactites and stalagmites, experiencing total darkness for the first time in our lives. We took a cold, drenched but staggeringly beautiful hike through mighty giant sequoias at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, where snow still lingered on the ground.
Though we largely prepped food in the van, we squeezed in dinner at Grange, the Michelin-starred restaurant inside Sacramento’s Citizen Hotel, where my kids ate fancy chicken strips while I ordered filet mignon. We enjoyed $2 tacos at Cascabel in the sweet town of Angels Camp, and juicy burgers with ocean views at Jack O’Neill Restaurant & Lounge in Santa Cruz.
As we drove across the Golden Gate Bridge near the trip’s end, Carmelo gasped as he recognized the landmark — one of his favourite Lego video games is set in San Francisco. “I never knew this was real,” he marvelled. Perdida confessed that they felt like they were in a movie when we stopped on a glorious windswept beach dotted with pelicans off Highway 1 to walk in the surf.
Could I live with my kids indefinitely in a vehicle this small, like some #vanlife evangelists do? Hard no, but ask my kids and they’ll insist this was the best vacation they’ve ever had. They loved sleeping in the cosy quarters, running wild in the campsites, and being able to stop wherever we wanted. Despite all the bumps on the road, and nearly tumbling down a mountainside, I’d happily hop behind the wheel again.
Lola Augustine Brown travelled as a guest of Visit California, which did not review or approve this article.
Tips for trying a #vanlife-inspired road trip
Pick a suitable campervan. The better equipped the van is, the less space you’ll have inside to move around. Be sure to choose a van with the correct seatbelts and car seat capabilities for your children. The smaller the van, the less you’ll spend on gas and the easier (and cheaper) it will be to park, especially on city streets.
Rent from a reputable place. For this California trip, the Mercedes Sprinter was rented from Scenic Vanlife Rentals near Sacramento. They offer tricked-out vans that sleep two to five people, for $129 to $300 (U.S.) per night.
Get route inspiration. Websites for tourism boards often offer ideas. Visit California, for example, suggests cool itineraries at visitcalifornia.com/road-trips, ranging from two nights to a weeklong tour that’ll take you all over the state.