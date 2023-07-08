 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

I piled my three kids into a campervan for a road trip through Northern California — and it was the best vacation we’ve ever had

4 min to read
Article was updated
I piled my three kids into a campervan for a road trip through Northern California — and it was the best vacation we’ve ever had

The writer’s daughter, Perdida, atop their rented Mercedes Sprinter campervan.

Recent mudslides had taken out entire sections of the outer lane of the narrow highway carrying us down from the summit of Mount Hamilton in Northern California. As we passed the first fenced-off missing section, my 10-year-old son, Carmelo, wailed dramatically, “We’re gonna die,” from the back of our rented Mercedes Sprinter campervan.

“Are we?” asked his seven-year-old brother, Rocco, with true concern. “We’re fine,” I called back. My sixteen-year-old daughter, Perdida, in the passenger seat assured, “Mom’s a great driver — everything is OK,” with exaggerated confidence.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred