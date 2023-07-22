I embraced peak Barbiecore and headed to California for a deliciously pink travel adventure

Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated “Barbie” movie has fully taken over the culture, generating a nostalgia-fueled buzz that includes a rise in hot pink ‘80s fashion, Ken-inspired memes and a Barbie brand collab universe vast enough to include both fuchsia detangling hairbrushes and burgers with rose-hued special sauce.
That’s the joy of Barbie: her world is a full-on party, and everyone’s invited.
To get in on the action, I headed to California, the land of blue skies and breezy coastal temperatures. Here are the most joy-inducing destinations in the Golden State guaranteed to delight your inner child — or your actual child, for those raising the next generation of Barbie fans.
For the Barbie dollhouse experience: San Diego
Where to stay: With its iconic pink exterior and Mediterranean-inspired architecture, the La Valencia Hotel sets the stage for a glamorous experience. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific coastline from every Spanish-tiled corner of the 95-year-old institution. Order the watermelon-infused “Pink Lady” cocktail, a nod to the hotel’s nickname, while you soak up the sun on the oceanfront terrace or the palm tree-lined pool area.
Drink & dine: For breakfast, visit Pink Rose Cafe in La Mesa. Owned by lifelong Barbie fanatic Nadia Zamora, this quaint breakfast spot is a sweet setting for Mom-daughter dates. Rose-adorned walls, acrylic princess chairs, and vintage Robert Best Barbie prints decorate the charming space. Order the butterfly pea tea-infused lemonade and strawberry waffles for the full experience. In San Diego’s trendy North Park neighbourhood, stop by Holy Matcha to sample a delicious matcha horchata. For dinner, head over to Little Italy’s Shibuya-inspired Cloak + Petal for inventive sushi and citrusy, Japanese whisky-spiked cocktails under blooming sakura blossoms (synthetic, of course, but they’re so pretty you won’t notice).
Don’t miss: For locally curated gifts, home goods and cheeky knick-knacks, check out the artist-owned shop Pigment. Pick out a new plant friend from the store’s massive succulent shelf and snap a selfie in front of the famous pink wall outside. Later, spend your afternoon in Balboa Park’s Japanese Friendship Garden and admire the dollhouse-worthy Bonsai Trees and multicoloured koi ponds before visiting the nearby San Diego Zoo.
For a real-life Barbie princess adventure: Pasadena
Where to stay: A majestic 100-year-old estate that sprawls across 23 acres, the Langham Huntington hotel is as close as it gets to a real-life version of a Barbie palace. The vibe is seriously luxe, but the hotel is also remarkably kid-friendly. Children can opt in to the Langham Kids Passport and complete a scavenger hunt for treats, or spend the day by the pool snacking on PB&J sandwiches. For adults, a visit to the Chuan spa is non-negotiable. Book a custom massage and spend the afternoon floating between the sauna, herbal steam room, whirlpool and silent “dream room,” where you can drift off a waterbed with a glass of chilled bubbly on standby.
Drink & dine: For a relaxed dinner experience, restaurant-meets-cheesery Agnes in Old Pasadena ticks off all the boxes. The crowd is buzzing, the service is friendly and the food is incredible. Dive into the pink, cherry-dotted cornbread éclair with chicken liver mousse, or for less adventurous palates, the fresh radiator pasta with stracciatella and basil ribbons is a hit. Over at the dimly lit and impossibly cool Bar Chelou, you’ll find exciting, French-Ish small plates and an expertly curated wine list. Order the strawberry shortcake, which tastes identical to the retro cake-coated ice cream bars you’d find in the freezer section of a bodega — but fancy.
Don’t miss: The Rose Gardens at the Huntington. Established in 1908, this fragrant garden was originally created for the pleasure of Arabella Huntington, wife of Henry Huntington, a railroad tycoon and one of the original developers of the Langham Hotel. While you’re there, visit the massive library, art museum and meticulously maintained botanical gardens. For open-air shopping, head over to One Colorado, and make sure to grab a cupcake at Dot’s Cupcakes, which features a rotating menu with classics like red velvet as well as fun flavours like blueberry cream.
For the ultimate Barbie beach vacation: Santa Barbara
Where to stay: Conveniently situated across from the beach and Stearns Wharf — one of the oldest operating piers in California — the family-friendly Harbor View Inn is the perfect headquarters for settling in and exploring Santa Barbara, also known as the "American Riviera." The landscape is adorned with massive palm trees, rows upon rows of vibrant Jacaranda flowers and cascading bougainvillea. The Spanish-Colonial architecture that graces the city adds plenty of beauty, making this surprisingly low-key city a destination straight out of a postcard.
Drink & dine: Pop by The Andersen’s for a taste of Danish cuisine in a pastel pink and checkerboard-floored space fit for a Barbie playhouse kitchen. For a classic Californian brunch experience, head to Jeannine's for bennies and mimosas under the shade of a pink umbrella (you’ll likely encounter a lineup, but it moves quickly). For fresh seafood and beach views, try Bluewater Grill, or head over to Flor de Maiz a few doors down for elevated Mexican fare like guajillo pepper and octopus tacos and creamy black mole burrata azteca.
Don’t miss: The Santa Barbara County Courthouse for panoramic views of the city from the Clock Tower. The surrounding area is so striking that you’re bound to find multiple couples getting hitched on any given afternoon. Take a leisurely stroll through the artsy Funk Zone neighbourhood and explore the many coffee shops, or sit out on the sunny patio at the woman-owned, dog-friendly La Lieff Wines. Soak up the ambience with a rosé tasting experience while browsing through an assortment of artisanal items crafted by talented locals. In the evening, enjoy an outdoor movie screening at the sunken garden within the courthouse grounds.
Melissa Perdigao travelled as a guest of Visit California, San Diego Tourism Authority, Visit Pasadena and Visit Santa Barbara, which did not review or approve this article.