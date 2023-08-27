How to travel well solo: Tips from seven experts, from avoiding the dreaded single supplement to making fast friends

Imagine a holiday where you don’t have to compromise on the itinerary, budget, timing or destination. That’s the beauty of solo travel, which is trending globally. According to travel search engine Kayak, searches for single-traveller flights are up 36 per cent for travel in 2023 compared to 2022. Likewise, tour operator Intrepid recently reported that it has had 9,000 more solo travellers book trips this year than last.
Whether it’s by choice or circumstance, travelling alone can be the ultimate act of independence — but it can also be daunting for first timers. We spoke with solo travel experts to find out how they stay safe, stave off loneliness and avoid the dreaded single supplement.
Solo travel tips: Booking and planning
“Start small by booking a solo staycation somewhere close by. Then, if you’re a creature of habit, make a list of things that you love doing at home and find something similar in your destination. If you’re a runner, find your new running route. If you’re a gym rat, find a new studio. If you’re a coffee junkie, look up top coffee shops, bring a book and try a new one every day.” — Ally Pintucci, travel photographer and host of @TheGirlsTripSeries, a small-group tour company
“The single supplement is an additional fee — up to 100 per cent more than the price (of a cruise or tour) — charged to a traveller who doesn’t have a person sharing their room. To avoid paying the supplement, trying booking late. Companies may want to sell whatever seats or spots they can at the last-minute, which gives you negotiation room.” — Janice Waugh, publisher of Solo Traveler, which advertises group tours with single supplements of 20 per cent or less
Solo travel tips: Staying safe (and connected)
“A maps app is indispensable: Google Maps, Maps.me and Citymapper are the best and you can save maps offline. A free safety app is also a good idea: Soli (formerly SafeUP and geared to women) connects you by voice or video call to nearby trained volunteers, who will stay on the line, call the police or even show up in person to walk with you. It’s available in 38 countries and growing.” — Lee Mylne, author of the forthcoming book “Solo Travel for Dummies”
“Try a multi-day group tour to get more comfortable in your destination, then add some solo time on at the end. Pack light, which gives you the freedom to move quickly. (Know that) your online presence can also affect your physical safety — if you’re posting publicly on Instagram, you could be putting yourself at risk.” — Carolyn Ray, CEO and publisher of JourneyWoman, a solo travel site for women over 50.
Solo travel tips: Going alone (or meeting new friends)
“I like to book day tours to make fast friends. You’re spending two or more hours in a ‘closed container,’ so you inevitably meet other people. I also check Facebook groups before a trip, like ‘Wanderful Women Who Travel’ or ‘Solo Female Travelers,’ for a connection on the ground. You can post about your upcoming trip, ask for advice and possibly meet a new friend when you’re there. There are also apps designed to help women connect with each other abroad, like Tourlina and HerHouse.” — Jen Ruiz, author of “The Solo Female Travel Book”
“If you want to take self-portraits, a tripod and a Bluetooth-enabled camera that allows you to use your phone as a remote go a long way. In major cities, go (exploring) early in the morning so you beat the crowds and feel comfortable walking away from your camera. Otherwise, I love finding local photographers on Airbnb Experiences.” — blogger Hannah Logan of EatSleepBreatheTravel.com, who has visited more than 65 countries primarily as a solo traveller
“Even when we think we’re travelling solo, we’re never really alone. Travelling solo gives you a greater opportunity to connect with people in a way that’s less likely if you’ve got a travel companion. It’s the same with dining solo. I’m always meeting other solo diners or having interesting and fun interactions with servers. Be open to new connections and you’ll end up meeting amazing people.” — Ernest White II, host of the PBS travel series “Fly Brother”