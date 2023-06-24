 Skip to main content
Grenada isn’t the easiest place to make chocolate. But, as I discovered during a recent mouth-watering trip, it’s become one of the best

Tri Island Chocolate is one of Grenada’s six chocolate-making companies.

The steps sound deceptively simple: Pipe out some ganache; roll it into a ball between palms; dunk it in a bowl of cocoa powder. Done and dusted. How hard could it be? But it’s day one of the annual Grenada Chocolate Festival, and our group of amateurs is learning to fashion truffles in harsh training grounds.

“Technically you would make truffles in a lovely, air-conditioned room. That is not what we have here,” says Aaron Sylvester, a Brit who moved to the Spice Isle after his Grenadian grandparents left him two acres of land. Here, in 2016, he launched his single-origin craft chocolate company, Tri Island Chocolate, where our class is in session. And in the open-air pavilion, the 30-degree swelter allows us approximately two seconds to spare before our main ingredient melts into sticky finger paint.

