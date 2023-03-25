 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

‘Flamenco is a lifestyle’: Inside Seville’s fabulous flamenco scene, which is kicking up its heels again, post-pandemic

4 min to read
Article was updated

When the lights go down at Flamenco la Cantaora, a narrow, 50-seat tablao, a guitarist dressed in black emerges through the kitchen’s swinging door. He climbs the steps to the wooden platform that gives Spain’s tablaos, or flamenco performance bars, their name, and sits in one of four chairs.

This tablao is hidden on a quiet side street off Plaza Nueva in the middle of Seville’s old city. Although I’m seated near the back of the room, like the other 20 audience members I’m close enough to watch the musician’s fingers play across the strings of his acoustic guitar.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred