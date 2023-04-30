 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

Family-run vineyards, bucolic countryside, Southern hospitality: I get a taste of the ‘East Coast’s Napa Valley’

3 min to read

When I step onto the porch at the Upper Crust Bakery in Middleburg, Va., I’m greeted by a smiling wooden cow, an American flag, and a red-screened door swinging open and shut as regulars stream in for breakfast pastries and pour-your-own coffee. The place is as American as apple pie — which they also sell — but we’re here for the Cow Puddles, the bakery’s famous butterscotch-pecan cookies, which are crisp and chewy and as crinkly as an elephant’s ankles.

Still, we didn’t drive an hour from Washington, D.C., just for Cow Puddles (not to say I wouldn’t). We’ve come to Loudoun County for not only its charming towns and horse farms but also, more specifically, for its wine.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred