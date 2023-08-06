 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

Black-sand beaches, volcanic peaks and surfer towns — I found serenity in the gorgeous ‘Hawaii of Europe’

4 min to read

I feel like the Little Prince, sitting atop an otherworldly landscape and gazing into oblivion, watching the jagged peaks in front of me fade into a brilliant red sunrise. My view seems improbable, just miles of imposing cliffs, and a layer of fluffy clouds under my feet — sights that should only be seen by plane.

But reaching this perch was remarkably easy: It’s steps from a parking lot you’d visit to watch the dawn at Pico do Areeiro, Madeira’s third-highest mountain.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred